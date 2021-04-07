Log in
Spanish services contraction narrows in March -PMI

04/07/2021 | 03:15am EDT
MADRID, April 7 (Reuters) - Activity in Spain's service sector shrank at its slowest pace in eight months in March, with the lowest rate of job losses in over a year, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Companies were also hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccination programme will improve their business after mid-year.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half the country's economic output, rose to 48.1 last month from 43.1 in February. A figure below 50.0 indicates a contraction.

Since the first coronavirus restrictions were imposed in March 2020, the indicator has been below 50 every month but June and July, when Spain emerged from lockdown.

Tuesday's data "provided some hope of a stabilisation in the sector following a torrid few months," said IHS Markit's economist Paul Smith.

While the risk of a further tightening of restrictions in Europe remains strong, particularly menacing Spain's pandemic-ravaged tourism sector, he said many companies now saw "a clear path to recovery" with vaccinations expected to pick up pace in the second quarter.

The index in a sister manufacturing survey on Monday rose to 56.9 from 52.9 in February, the highest rate of expansion since December 2006.

Spain's gross domestic product had its worst full year on record in 2020, contracting 11%. The services PMI dived to a record-low 7.1 in April when all non-essential economic activity was halted.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
