Spanish services contraction narrows in March -PMI

MADRID, April 7 (Reuters) - Activity in Spain's service
sector shrank at its slowest pace in eight months in March, with
the lowest rate of job losses in over a year, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
Companies were also hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccination
programme will improve their business after mid-year.
IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services
companies, which account for around half the country's economic
output, rose to 48.1 last month from 43.1 in February. A figure
below 50.0 indicates a contraction.
Since the first coronavirus restrictions were imposed in
March 2020, the indicator has been below 50 every month but June
and July, when Spain emerged from lockdown.
Tuesday's data "provided some hope of a stabilisation in the
sector following a torrid few months," said IHS Markit's
economist Paul Smith.
While the risk of a further tightening of restrictions in
Europe remains strong, particularly menacing Spain's
pandemic-ravaged tourism sector, he said many companies now saw
"a clear path to recovery" with vaccinations expected to pick up
pace in the second quarter.
The index in a sister manufacturing survey on Monday rose to
56.9 from 52.9 in February, the highest rate of expansion since
December 2006.
Spain's gross domestic product had its worst full year on
record in 2020, contracting 11%. The services PMI dived to a
record-low 7.1 in April when all non-essential economic activity
was halted.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by John Stonestreet)