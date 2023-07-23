MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Turnout in Spain's snap parliamentary election stood at around 40.5% at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday, according to the Interior Ministry, up from 37.9% recorded at the same time during the previous election in November 2019. (Reporting by Jessica Jones and Andrei Khalip)
