MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Turnout in Spain's snap general election stood at 53% at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Sunday with two hours left to cast ballots in mainland Spain, down from 56.85% recorded at the same time during the previous election in November 2019, the Interior Ministry said. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Jessica Jones)
Today at 12:14 pm
