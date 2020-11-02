Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – Savings programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 02:46am EST

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 30 October purchased 32,099 equity certificates at a price of NOK 82.43 per equity certificate for use in the group’s savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 32,794 ECC’s.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 17 December 2019 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 26 March 2020, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN’s Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 30 October 2020
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aCHINA C.BANK : Issued 500 bln yuan via medium-term lending facility in oct
RE
03:20aERYTECH PHARMA : Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
AQ
03:20aERYTECH PHARMA : Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
AQ
03:20aHEADHUNTER : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
03:20aCHINA C.BANK : Outstanding standing lending facility at 700 mln yuan at end-oct vs 2.45 bln yuan at end-sept
RE
03:20aSIEMENS : (Co-)operating efficiently and safely from a distance
PU
03:20aERYTECH PHARMA : Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
GL
03:20aERYTECH Secures 10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
GL
03:19aCHINA C.BANK : Issues total of 700 mln yuan via standing lending facility in oct
RE
03:18aHISCOX : sets aside $75 million to pay out catastrophe claims
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2Asian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
3CORBION NV : CORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : nominates Koos Timmermans as member of the Supervisory Board
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault takes on 'range anxiety' in electric sales push. But it's a long road

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group