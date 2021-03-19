SparingVision Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Paris, March 19, 2021 – SparingVision (“the Company”), a genomic medicine company developing vision saving treatments for ocular diseases, announces today that three abstracts highlighting the company’s recent research into ocular diseases and its lead gene therapy treatment SPVN06 have been accepted for the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually from 1-7 May. The three abstracts will be given as poster presentations for which the details can be found below.

Title: SPVN06, a Novel Mutation-Independent AAV-based Gene Therapy, Protects Cone Degeneration in a Pig Model of Retinitis Pigmentosa

Date and Time: May 3, 2021 from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM EDT

Presenter: Dr. Jennifer Noel, University of Louisville

Session Title: Drug delivery and Gene Therapy

Title: Correlations between progression markers in rod-cone dystrophy due to mutations in RHO, PDE6A, or PDE6B

Date and Time: May 3, 2021 from 4:30 PM to 6:15 PM EDT

Presenter: Dr. Daniel Chung, Chief Medical Officer, SparingVision

Session Title: Visual Impairment - Assessment and Measurement

Title: A 1-Month Toxicology and Biodistribution NHP Pilot Study Evaluating a Single Subretinal Bilateral Administration of SPVN06 - A Novel AAV-Based Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Rod-Cone Dystrophies Agnostic of the Causative Mutation

Date and Time: May 5, 2021 from 2:45 PM to 4:30 PM EDT

Presenter: Dr. Melanie Marie, SparingVision

Session Title: AMD and retinal physiology

**ENDS**

Contacts:

SparingVision Stéphane Boissel President and CEO Nathalie Trepo Investor Relations

nathalie.trepo@sparingvision.com Consilium Strategic Communications Amber Fennell, Olivia Manser, Alexander Bridge +44 (0)20 3709 5700

sparingvision@consilium-comms.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About SparingVision:

SparingVision is a genomic medicines company, translating pioneering science into vision saving treatments. Founded to advance over 20 years of world-leading ophthalmic research from its scientific founders, SparingVision is leading a step shift in how ocular diseases are treated, moving beyond single gene correction therapies. At the heart of this is SPVN06, a gene independent treatment for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), the most common inherited retinal disease affecting two million people worldwide. SPVN06 could form the basis of a suite of new sight saving treatments as it could be applicable to many other retinal diseases, regardless of genetic cause.

The Company is supported by a strong, internationally renowned team who aim to harness the potential of genomic medicine to deliver new treatments to all ocular disease patients as quickly as possible. SparingVision has raised €60 million to date and its investors include 4BIO Capital, Bpifrance, Foundation Fighting Blindness (US), Fondation Voir & Entendre, UPMC Enterprises, Jeito Capital and Ysios Capital. For more information, please visit www.sparingvision.com .

About SPVN06:

SPVN06 is a proprietary, mutation-agnostic, AAV gene therapy approach comprised of one neurotrophic factor and one enzyme reducing oxidative stress which, acting synergistically, aim at slowing or stopping the degeneration of cone photoreceptors, which inevitably leads to blindness in patients with rod-cone dystrophies (RCD). SparingVision’s primary disease target is Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), one of the most common inherited retinal diseases that affects two million patients worldwide. There is currently no treatment approved to treat RP patients independently of their genetic background. This approach is potentially applicable to many more diseases where the loss of rods is known to be an early signal of the disease. First-in-man trials, with SPVN06 in patients with RP, will be commencing in H2 2021.