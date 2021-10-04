Spark Connected : and TDK Launch New Automotive In-Cabin Wireless Charging Solution

Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology, announced the launch of The Beast 2.0 – an automotive in-cabin wireless charging solution with TDK’s newest pattern coil technology.

Spark Connected Beast 2.0 In-Cabin Wireless Charger with TDK Pattern Coil (Photo: Business Wire)

The first-generation Beast 1.0, which was Qi certified and released to market in 2018, was the industry’s first solution to come pre-certified CISPR-25 Class 5, providing unparalleled EMC performance in the market. This technology is currently deployed in model year 2021 vehicles worldwide.

The new Beast 2.0, together with TDK’s pattern coil, is a 15W automotive in-cabin wireless charging solution that meets Qi v1.3 requirements. It provides class-leading EMC performance, a wide input supply range with continuous charging even during vehicle stop/start events, and superior user safety including Foreign Object Detection (FOD).

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, COO at Spark Connected, “After the market success of The Beast 1.0, the Spark team did what they do best, and made a great solution even better. We are excited to introduce the next generation Beast 2.0 and pair it with TDK’s newest cutting-edge pattern coil technology, providing our customers with advanced features and a level of performance not available in the market today.”

TDK’s pattern coil technology leverages proven mature processes, materials and manufacturing techniques. The copper coil pattern is created by a plating process used in TDK’s power inductors for over 15 years and allows for thinner solutions over traditional wire wound coils. The ultra-thin magnetic shield utilizes manganese-zinc (Mn-Zn) ferrite that provides higher permeability (µ’) and saturation magnetic flux density (Bs) values. The ferrite shield construction makes use of a “wet” layering process resulting in thinner and non-rigid shields and eliminating the need for high tonnage pressing. These features, along with unique multi-layer coil construction, provide a uniform, automotive robust wireless charging coil.

“Wireless charging has become increasingly important for devices like smartphones, and we strive to create a world where you don’t need to carry around a charger or mobile battery, where you can charge devices by simply setting them down – inside cars, on tables in cafes or restaurants, waiting areas in stations and airports,” said Noritaka Chiyo, Subsection Head of the Communication Devices Business Group, TDK. “Thin coils will greatly contribute to this charging evolution because they can easily be installed almost anywhere – including to power automotive in-cabin charging, such as Spark Connected’s industry leading Beast 2.0 solution.”

Highlights of TDK coil technology:

Single coil pattern that replaces existing tri-coil solutions thus reducing part count and cost

Thinner, lighter weight – down to 0.75 mm thickness for 15W coil

Removal of charging efficiency “voids” and “valleys” over complete coil pattern

About Spark Connected:

Spark Connected | powering the world, wirelessly™

Spark Connected is a global leader in wireless power technology. The company has the broadest portfolio of innovative ready-to-use wireless power solutions ranging from 1 watt to 2.4 kilowatts.

The company’s patented hardware reference designs, combined with the highly scalable Pantheon™ software platform, allow end-to-end intelligent and adaptive power system control. Spark offers both inductive and resonant technologies. The result is best in class performance, efficiency, safety, thermal management and EMI.

This proven technology has been successfully integrated into a myriad of customer products in a wide variety of applications, including automotive, industrial, consumer, medical, IoT, security and infrastructure.

Spark Connected is a full member of and has multiple leadership positions with the global Wireless Power Consortium, driving and influencing the global standards and specifications.

For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products.

TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America.

In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

