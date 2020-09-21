Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spark Connected :'s Breakthrough 30W Tablet Wireless Charging Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology and system level solutions, revealed The Minotaur wireless charging solution today – designed and engineered to charge tablets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005171/en/

The Minotaur is Spark Connected's 30W wireless charging solution designed and engineered to charge tablets at 95% efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Minotaur is Spark Connected's 30W wireless charging solution designed and engineered to charge tablets at 95% efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Minotaur 30W solution provides breakthrough power, efficiency, flexibility, and ease of integration required to charge the thinner, portable, more powerful devices that enable our increasingly connected world. This solution is ideal for many consumer and industrial portable devices and applications available in the market today that require power levels higher than 15W including tablets, Chromebooks, large form factor smartphones, MedTech, gaming, and Industry 4.0 devices.

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer at Spark Connected, “I am enormously proud of the breakthroughs we have made with our 30W wireless charging technology for tablets. With the industry’s best-in-class performance at a stunning 95% efficiency, The Minotaur provides charging parity with cables and has the added benefit of backward and forward compatibility with existing wireless chargers in the market.”

The market for wirelessly charging tablets shows rapid growth. “From a wireless power technology perspective, the tablet is a relatively untapped application showing great market potential,” says Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst on wireless power and power supply at Omdia. “Based on Omdia Wireless Power Market Tracker, nearly 100 million tablets are expected to adopt wireless power technology in the next five years, from 2020-2024.”

Highlights of Spark Connected’s Minotaur 30W solution includes:

  • Complete 30W Transmitter and Receiver ready for product integration
  • Best-In-Class efficiency and performance at 95% DC-DC efficiency
  • Interoperability with existing wireless charging enabled smartphones and chargers
  • Foreign Object Detection (FOD) ensures safe power transfer
  • Small form factor allows integration into small and thin devices
  • Meets strict regulatory requirements
  • Powered by the Infineon XMC™ Wireless Power Controller
  • Consumer and industrial applications

About Spark:

Spark Connected | powering the world, wirelessly

Spark connected is a global leader specializing in multiple advanced and safe wireless power technologies that benefits a wide variety of applications in the Automotive, Industrial, Infrastructure, Medical, Robotics, Security, Factory Automation, IOT, Smart Home, and Consumer markets.

Spark is transforming wireless power delivery and intelligent battery charging with innovative platforms, disruptive technology and breakthrough products enabling an enhanced user experience for all. The company specializes in Product Development and Engineering Solutions with a team of passionate innovators with decades combined deep domain expertise.

Spark Connected is a Full Member of the Wireless Power Consortium.

For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com
Please forward inquiries to: sales@sparkconnected.com

About Omdia:

Omdia is a global technology research powerhouse, established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech (Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio.
We combine the expertise of over 400 analysts across the entire technology spectrum, analyzing 150 markets publishing 3,000 research solutions, reaching over 14,000 subscribers, and covering thousands of technology, media & telecommunications companies.

Our exhaustive intelligence and deep technology expertise allow us to uncover actionable insights that help our customers connect the dots in today’s constantly evolving technology environment and empower them to improve their businesses – today and tomorrow.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:15aAT&T : SD-WAN with Cisco to Deliver Software-Driven Network
PU
04:15aMoney Market Operations as on September 18, 2020
PU
04:15aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : 2020 hy report
PU
04:15aMoney Market Operations as on September 19, 2020
PU
04:15aTHE9 : The9and Voodoo Signed Cooperation and Publishing Agreement
PU
04:15aMoney Market Operations as on September 20, 2020
PU
04:15aThe Czech Republic's international investment position and external debt – commentary
PU
04:15aZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE TECH LEASING : 2020 Interim Report
PU
04:15aAMTD INTERNATIONAL : Deal | China Aoyuan US$350m 5.5NC3 Senior Bond Offering
PU
04:15aPERENTI GLOBAL : S&P Issue Rating, Proposed Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : Nikola founder steps down as executive chair in short-seller claims row
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5CME GROUP INC. : 'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group