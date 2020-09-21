Spark Connected :'s Breakthrough 30W Tablet Wireless Charging Solution

Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology and system level solutions, revealed The Minotaur wireless charging solution today – designed and engineered to charge tablets.

The Minotaur is Spark Connected's 30W wireless charging solution designed and engineered to charge tablets at 95% efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Minotaur 30W solution provides breakthrough power, efficiency, flexibility, and ease of integration required to charge the thinner, portable, more powerful devices that enable our increasingly connected world. This solution is ideal for many consumer and industrial portable devices and applications available in the market today that require power levels higher than 15W including tablets, Chromebooks, large form factor smartphones, MedTech, gaming, and Industry 4.0 devices.

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer at Spark Connected, “I am enormously proud of the breakthroughs we have made with our 30W wireless charging technology for tablets. With the industry’s best-in-class performance at a stunning 95% efficiency, The Minotaur provides charging parity with cables and has the added benefit of backward and forward compatibility with existing wireless chargers in the market.”

The market for wirelessly charging tablets shows rapid growth. “From a wireless power technology perspective, the tablet is a relatively untapped application showing great market potential,” says Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst on wireless power and power supply at Omdia. “Based on Omdia Wireless Power Market Tracker, nearly 100 million tablets are expected to adopt wireless power technology in the next five years, from 2020-2024.”

Highlights of Spark Connected’s Minotaur 30W solution includes:

Complete 30W Transmitter and Receiver ready for product integration

Best-In-Class efficiency and performance at 95% DC-DC efficiency

Interoperability with existing wireless charging enabled smartphones and chargers

Foreign Object Detection (FOD) ensures safe power transfer

Small form factor allows integration into small and thin devices

Meets strict regulatory requirements

Powered by the Infineon XMC™ Wireless Power Controller

Consumer and industrial applications

About Spark:

Spark Connected | powering the world, wirelessly

Spark connected is a global leader specializing in multiple advanced and safe wireless power technologies that benefits a wide variety of applications in the Automotive, Industrial, Infrastructure, Medical, Robotics, Security, Factory Automation, IOT, Smart Home, and Consumer markets.

Spark is transforming wireless power delivery and intelligent battery charging with innovative platforms, disruptive technology and breakthrough products enabling an enhanced user experience for all. The company specializes in Product Development and Engineering Solutions with a team of passionate innovators with decades combined deep domain expertise.

Spark Connected is a Full Member of the Wireless Power Consortium.

About Omdia:

Omdia is a global technology research powerhouse, established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech (Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio.

We combine the expertise of over 400 analysts across the entire technology spectrum, analyzing 150 markets publishing 3,000 research solutions, reaching over 14,000 subscribers, and covering thousands of technology, media & telecommunications companies.

Our exhaustive intelligence and deep technology expertise allow us to uncover actionable insights that help our customers connect the dots in today’s constantly evolving technology environment and empower them to improve their businesses – today and tomorrow.

