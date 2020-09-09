Log in
SparkFun® Electronics announces new products and expanded features for its Artemis open source machine learning line

09/09/2020 | 11:08am EDT

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun is excited to announce two new products in its Artemis line, the company's open source machine learning platform - the SparkFun Artemis Development Kit (DK) and the SparkFun OpenLog Artemis. The launch includes expanded functionality such as full BLE, Arm® Mbed™ and Arduino software support.

The Artemis Development Kit from SparkFun is the latest board released using the SparkFun Artemis Module. The Artemis Module provides an FCC/IC/CE-certified Cortex-M4F with BLE 5.0 running at 48MHz, an available 96MHz turbo mode, and power as low as 6uA per MHz (less than 5mW). The Artemis DK allows expanded access to software development features, with recommended programming software including the Arduino IDE, Arm® Mbed™ OS and AmbiqSDK.

"It's been over a year since we initially launched the SparkFun Artemis Module to the world," said SparkFun CEO Glenn Samala. "We were proud then to be able to release the first completely open-source, FCC-certified module that any user can use in prototyping and in their final productions. We are even more proud now to deliver Artemis to you with full Bluetooth, Mbed™, and Arduino software support. We've strived each day to fulfill the promise of making Artemis the world's first module to bridge the market between hobbyists and consumer products, and with these new support items, we are happy to share the feature-complete Artemis with you."

SparkFun also recently released the SparkFun OpenLog Artemis, an open source data logger preprogrammed to automatically log IMU, GPS, serial data and more.

The SparkFun Development Kit and OpenLog Artemis are available for purchase at sparkfun.com/artemis.

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com
Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality – whether you're creating a smart weather station, exploring the frontier of machine learning, building a robot for school or prototyping your first (or tenth) product. No matter your vision or skill level, our open source components, curriculum, and online tutorials are designed to make innovative technology more accessible, and the road to a finished project shorter. We're here to help you start something.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkfun-electronics-announces-new-products-and-expanded-features-for-its-artemis-open-source-machine-learning-line-301126027.html

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
