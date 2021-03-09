Sparta Biopharma Announces US Commercial Availability of BioEnthesis™ for Rotator Cuff Repair

DURHAM, N.C. and MADISON, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Biopharma, Inc., a privately-held company, developing osteobiologics for sports medicine announces the availability of BioEnthesisTM, the first-of-its-kind allograft that has both mineralized and demineralized layers which provide the requisite properties for healing and repair within the rotator cuff. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, there are more than 4.5 million physician visits per year for rotator cuff pain and dysfunction.

Osteobiologics have been used successfully over the last several decades. These allografts have facilitated the formation of functional bone tissue and the healing of bone. In that time, hundreds of allograft compositions and forms have served patients across multiple orthopedic ailments. However, their potential to recreate and regenerate bone at the intersection of soft and hard-tissue had not been fully explored. Sparta has combined insights from biology, pharmaceutical sciences, and tissue engineering to develop BioEnthesis for the repair and reconstruction of bone within the rotator cuff enthesis.

Through a proprietary manufacturing process, Sparta developed BioEnthesis. It is a biphasic cancellous bone allograft that possesses structural characteristics and handling of a soft tissue allograft, with an intact porous collagenous matrix for soft tissue ingrowth and, a highly calcified layer to promote osseointegration. It serves as a scaffold to repair the bone of the enthesis and at the same time provides a strong foundation that facilitates tendon incorporation.

"Though modern arthroscopic techniques have significantly improved outcomes following rotator cuff repair, there are still unacceptably high levels of re-tear. The mode of failure is typically related to the tendon not healing adequately to the bone, which is anatomically referred to as the enthesis," said Adam Yanke, MD, PhD., Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of Sparta Biopharma, and Assistant Professor at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush. "Approaches to improving the tendon to bone healing such as scaffolds and biologics are likely to improve these structural failure rates. BioEnthesis can be utilized in rotator cuff tear surgery to potentially reduce structural failures and I am excited to see the healing rates in clinical use."

"Since our founding, our approach to research and development has been guided by the needs of patients while working with surgeons to ensure seamless integration into their surgical setting," said Dushyanth Surakanti, Co-founder and CEO of Sparta Biopharma. "Incorporating our stakeholders' needs into everything we do result in a purpose-built solution. Co-founder and COO, Dimitrios Angelis added, "We are creating the right foundation to help improve the current standard of care. We are looking forward to partnering with surgeons and outpatient surgery centers across the country and worldwide to help them deliver BioEnthesis to their patients."

About BioEnthesisTM

BioEnthesis is indicated to provide a matrix for the repair or reconstruction of the bone of the enthesis within the rotator cuff. It is a cancellous bone allograft and manufactured by an FDA registered and AATB accredited tissue bank that is compliant with Good Tissue Practices. More information at www.bioenthesis.com

About Sparta Biopharma, Inc.

Sparta Biopharma is focused on researching, developing, and marketing novel osteobiologics in orthopedic sports medicine. Sparta's mission is to empower orthopedic surgeons with advancements that fundamentally restore movement for their patients. More information at www.spartabiopharma.com

