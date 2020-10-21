Log in
Spartech : Promotes Matt Gisoni, Dave Gorenc to Vice President Positions

10/21/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today the promotions of Matt Gisoni to Vice President of Supply Chain and Sourcing, and Dave Gorenc to Vice President of Manufacturing. In their new roles, Gisoni and Gorenc will join the Spartech executive team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005601/en/

Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, has promoted Matt Gisoni to Vice President of Supply Chain and Sourcing. He will join the Spartech executive team. (Photo: Business Wire)

Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, has promoted Matt Gisoni to Vice President of Supply Chain and Sourcing. He will join the Spartech executive team. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We want to congratulate Matt and Dave on their promotions,” said John Manzi, Spartech Executive Chairman, “Matt and Dave have played instrumental roles in Spartech’s success over the years and they will continue to play vital roles for us moving forward.”

A member of the Spartech team for over 27 years, Gisoni previously served as Director, Supply Chain and Sourcing. He has served in a number of operations roles and was named a 2019 Spartech Circle of Champions recipient.

Gisoni has a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He lives in the Washington, DC area.

A member of the Spartech team for over 23 years, Gorenc previously served as Director of Manufacturing. He originally joined Spartech as manager of the Muncie, Ind. plant then served in a number of operations and general management positions. He has over 36 years of experience in plastics.

Gorenc has a BS in general engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Georgia State University. He lives in southern Wisconsin.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 14 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting the exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. http://spartech.com/

© Business Wire 2020

