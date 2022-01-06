Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spartech to Attend 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas

01/06/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, recently announced it will be exhibiting at the SHOT Show Supplier Showcase, January 17-18 in Las Vegas, the largest and most comprehensive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries.

"We are excited to return to this great show for the second time in two years and look forward to interacting with thousands of attendees," said Joe Herres, Spartech Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We invite show participants to stop by our booth to learn more about our leading-edge technologies, including our Polycast® Acryshield™ Bullet Resistant acrylic sheet and Royalite™ Holster Grade sheet."

The 2022 SHOT Show will feature several marquee events including the Supplier Showcase, where Spartech will be exhibiting (Booth #52306) its Royalite™ HG Holster Grade sheet™ and Polycast® Acryshield™ Bullet Resistant sheet.™

Spartech's Royalite™ HG Holster Grade Sheet is a tough and durable thermoplastic sheet that offers an effective solution for formed and fabricated handgun holsters and knife sheaths. Spartech's Polycast® Acryshield™ Bullet Resistant acrylic sheet fits a range of protective applications and is UL designated, abrasion resistant, lighter than glass, crystal clear and design-flexible to fit a variety of ballistic protection applications.

In addition, Spartech also makes a wide range of additional thermoplastic sheet options which will also be featured at their booth, including Crylex™ Weatherable Sheet, Floorlite™ Durable Sheets, Korad™ Weatherable Acrylic Films, PolyCast™ Color Rods & Tubes, SoundX™ Flexible Acoustic Barrier Sheet, Sparalloy™ Utility Board, SurfaceChoice™ Printed Films, Tuf-Glas™ Sheet and UltraTuf™ SG Copolyester Sheet.  These products are manufactured within the U.S. and can come in any custom color, multiple textures, print designs and thicknesses.

The 43rd edition of the SHOT Show will be held at Caesars Forum + Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

About Spartech
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

Media Contact:
For Spartech
Sheldon Ripson
sheldon@spokemarketing.com
636-751-5733

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartech-to-attend-2022-shot-show-in-las-vegas-301452226.html

SOURCE Spartech


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aLinklaters advises TDR-led consortium on the contemplated combination of LeasePlan and ALD
AQ
11:16aLincoln Financial Launches New Retirement Plan Participant Experience
BU
11:16aDEADLINE ALERT FOR RDW, MARA, HOOD, AND RETA : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aCSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR)
NE
11:14aPenfund Announces US$75 Million Investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors
GL
11:13aOrange holds first Pan-African football tournaments enabling youth to be actors of positive change, to tackle plastic waste, via their passion for football Orange, a major partner of African football since 2008, is the official sponsor of the AFCON for the 7th time in a row
AQ
11:13aIndustry leader rob grant joins lockton chicago
PR
11:12aSINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aOmicron may be less severe in young and old, but not 'mild' - WHO
RE
11:11aBETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"