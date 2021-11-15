Spartoo Reports One of the Highest Customer Satisfaction Rates in the Industry in Its Main European Markets

Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 – ticker: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces that it has obtained some of the highest ratings in the industry in Europe on the TrustPilot1 website.

Through this rating, Spartoo reaffirms the quality of its customer service and its expanding offer. Composed of footwear, apparels, bags and accessories, the offer totals more than 1 million unique references in Europe by the end of June 2021 and now includes 50,000 new home decoration products.

With nearly one million new reviews published each month, the TrustPilot website is the benchmark platform for hosting consumer reviews on Internet. Spartoo has benefited from a continuous rating there since April 2014, collecting to date more than 110,000 consumer reviews that highlight a profile qualified as "Excellent", rated at 4.5 out of 5 for its French website, and higher than 4 in its main markets in Europe.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, stated: "The excellent TrustPilot ratings obtained in our European markets objectify and validate the quality-of-service execution ensured by our strategy of internalizing call center activities and logistics. Since the creation of the company, we have chosen to focus our efforts on the development of customer knowledge and experience, two central and highly differentiating elements within the strong competition between the different e-commerce players. Thanks to our expertise of the entire value chain, from transport to customer service, and to a careful monitoring of trends via regular questionnaires evaluating our projects in France and abroad, we are able to define our customers' expectations in greater detail and to continuously improve the quality of the service we offer. We intend to preserve this customer proximity while maintaining our satisfaction rate, a vector of loyalty and support for sustainable growth.”

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

