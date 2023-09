Speaker McCarthy: U.S. House to vote on appropriations measure Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday the House of Representatives will vote on an appropriations measure on Tuesday that would open debate on four fiscal 2024 spending bills, after some holdouts on defense appropriations were apparently willing to work now.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)