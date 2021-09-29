Speakers Announced for Bermuda Virtual Tech Summit 2021

The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) will kick off the Bermuda Virtual Tech Summit 2021, with a one-on-one conversation between Bermuda’s Premier, the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP and Michael del Castillo, an Associate Editor at Forbes covering cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Centered on the theme of ‘Transforming the Digital Landscape’ the summit, taking place virtually from October 13-15, will feature the world’s leading technology thought leaders as they reimagine the digital landscape of the future and provide attendees with insights and predictions based on the latest trends and future developments. The summit is free to attend, and prospective attendees can register here.

Premier Burt said, “Bermuda has repeatedly proved itself open to change and invites fellow changemakers to attend this year’s summit on transforming the digital landscape. The Bermuda Virtual Tech Summit offers professionals the chance to expand their network, create new partnerships, and interact with leading innovators, legal experts, and business executives — a rare opportunity not to be missed.”

Michael del Castillo said,“Just like bitcoin itself was adopted by individuals and small companies long before big banks took it seriously, island nations like Bermuda were the first to take digital asset regulations seriously,” Mr. del Castillo said. “Now that central banks around the world are locked in a heated race to upgrade the very definition of money based on lessons learned from bitcoin, Bermuda and other island nations are proving to be rife with learning opportunities.”

Over the course of the three-day event, guests can attend an array of informative panels featuring business leaders and specialists experienced in the panel’s topic. A selection of the scheduled panels include:

“The Underwriter of the Future” featuring Susan Pateras, BDA Interim CEO; James Birch, Development Director, Ki Insurance; Adrian Jones, Managing Director, HSCM Capital Management Ltd.; Fred Kipperman, Managing Director, Archipelago; and Abhijeet Kuray, Chief Technology Officer, Mosaic

"Transforming the Regulatory Landscape" featuring Michelle Chivunga, Founder/CEO/Investor, Global Policy House; Jeff Baron, Chief Compliance Officer, Bittrex Global; Dmitri Galinov, CEO, 24 Exchange; Jerome Wilson, Partner, Appleby; and Aqsa Zubair, Assistant Director, FinTech, Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA)

"Bermuda's Future Digital Infrastructure" featuring Fiona Beck, BDA Board Member; Jeane Nikolai, Director of Energy, Government of Bermuda; Joel Ogren, CEO, ACA International; and Steve Rees Davies, Partner, Carey Olsen

"Transformation of the Traditional Business Model – a Bermuda Perspective" featuring Qian Dickinson, BERMEMES; Sean Reel, Executive Director, Ignite Bermuda; Colin Rego, CEO, Sargasso Sea App; and Coral Wells, CEO and Founder, Connectech

"Bermuda - Silicon Valley of the Atlantic" featuring Gayle Gorman, Co-Founder and Executive Director, InnoFund Innovation Incubator; George Alayon, Assistant Director, Supervision (Insurance), BMA; Ari Chatterjee, Chief Underwriting Officer, Envelop Risk; Andrew Engler, Chief Executive Officer, Kettle Ltd; and Matthew Jones, Managing Director, Anthemis

"ESG and Tech - The Evolution of Sustainable Development" featuring Van Hesser, Chief Strategist, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA); Gina Pereira, Philanthropic Fiduciary Director, Meritus Trust; Charles Thresh, Managing Director, KPMG; Stephen Weinstein, Chair, BDA; and Darren Wolfberg, CEO, Blockchain Triangle

"Tech Investment Trends and the Private Wealth Sector" featuring Sheba Raza, Counsel, Carey Olsen; Elizabeth Denman, Director, Conyers; Chris Maiato, Principal, EY; and Bruce Jackson, Chief Wealth Management Officer, Clarien

CEO fireside chats will also be held between Marcus Wade, from the Premier’s Office of Fintech with: Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle; Zia Chishti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Afiniti; Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council; and Steven Stonberg, CEO, Bittrex Global.

This year’s summit introduces a new virtual platform, BDA Live, a true testament to Bermuda’s innovative spirit. The jurisdiction understands that the pandemic has fundamentally changed how we connect with one another. With that in mind, BDA Live delivers an on-island feel in a seamless conference setting that offers users private spaces for conferences, meetings, and presentations, as well as public spaces for networking.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact us at bermudatechweek@bda.bm if you wish to participate in our annual event which continues to attract and connect a global audience with diverse industry thought leaders and innovators. Current platinum sponsors include: Appleby (Bermuda) Limited; Bespoke Analytics; Bittrex Global; Circle; and Walkers; while 24 Exchange are gold sponsors; and Carey Olsen, Stablehouse, Westham Trade Company and XBTO International are silver sponsors. We are fortunate to once again have Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) as our content partner while our spirits partner is Gosling’s.

