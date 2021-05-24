Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Special ATM Monitoring during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr bears substantial results (24-05-2021)

05/24/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-53

May 24, 2021

Special ATM Monitoring during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr bears substantial results

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with commercial banks has been taking a number of steps in order to ensure maximum availability of ATM related services to its customers especially during Ramadan and long holidays including Eid and other festivals. Consequently, the joint efforts of SBP and commercial banks saw an average of 96.5% uptime recorded in ATM services during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. This further improved to 98% uptime, during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. In addition, a record Rs.827.2 billion were withdrawn through 63.2 million transactions during Ramadan and Eid holidays, whereas Rs.137.8 billion were withdrawn through 11.6 million transactions during Eid holidays only.

SBP initiated a Special ATM Monitoring exercise during the holy month of Ramadan and on long EId-ul-Fitr holidays keeping in view the high demand for cash. In this regard a dedicated team within SBP was formed to oversee the nationwide ATM Operations of all banks through both On-site and Off-site inspections and monitoring. Dedicated SBP staff remained available round-the-clock to liaison with banks in order to ensure that uninterrupted ATM related services remain available to the customers during the long Eid-ul-Fitr holidays spanning over nine days. SBP teams received more than 500 complaints from public that were immediately taken up with the banks for resolution in the shortest possible time.

SBP appreciates efforts of the banks in ensuring high availability of ATMs during Ramadan and Eid holidays. The ATM uptime has also been encouraging as it was difficult for banks to mobilize ATM Monitoring teams on-ground for rectification of issues because of mobility restrictions and issues related to availability of spare parts due to closure of markets etc.

SBP firmly resolves to keep facilitating public and carrying out similar exercises in future as well to facilitate the general public at large.

*******

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 15:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aVUZIX  : Receives New Orders for Over $1.2 million of Smart Glasses from Rods & Cones to Support Virtual Surgical Collaboration Rollout
PR
11:46aSTEEL DYNAMICS  : Names Mark D. Millett as Chairman of the Board
PR
11:46aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
11:46aSOPRA STERIA : Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From May 17th to 21th, 2021
BU
11:46aHUMBL Announces Successful Launch of NFT Gallery
GL
11:45aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Statement of transactions in own shares from May 20, 2021 to May 21, 2021
GL
11:45aSIRIUS XM  : Escape to a 3-day virtual festival featuring Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Kygo & more
PU
11:45aSPLUNK  : Advanced Link Analysis, Part 3 - Visualizing Trillion Events, One Insight at a Time
PU
11:44aSysorex CEO Wayne Wasserberg Discusses Advantages of TTM's US-based Ethereum Mining Operations
GL
11:44aCIM GROUP  : 's Aquamarine, 250-megawatt Solar Photovoltaic Project at Westlands Solar Park, Set to Be Fully Operational by Fall 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies bounce back after Sunday plunge
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS