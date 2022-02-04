Special COTED on Agriculture held

Lead Head of Govt with responsibility for agriculture in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet, H.E. Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday 4 February addressed a Special Ministerial Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Agriculture.

The meeting was held virtually, and was geared at receiving a report from the Special Ministerial Taskforce on Food Production and Food Security and assessing progress towards reducing the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Among delegates at the meeting were CARICOM Ministers of Agriculture; CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett; CARICOM Deputy Secretary-General, Dr. Armstrong Alexis, CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General Economic integration, Innovation and Development, Mr. Joseph Cox and Programme Manager, Agricultural and Agro-Industrial Development, Mr. Shaun Baugh.