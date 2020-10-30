Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Special Guests and Lovers of Psychedelics Are "Coming Out of the Chemical Closet" to Celebrate New Book about MDMA --- Register For Virtual Book Launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) -  Charley Wininger and his publisher Inner Traditions are welcoming the arrival of his book "Listening to Ecstasy: The Transformative Power of MDMA" with a free virtual night of storytelling on Nov 13th, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time). Members of the press are invited to join this unique event. To register click link HERE.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6896/67182_770a79eed47178a9_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6896/67182_770a79eed47178a9_001full.jpg

Charley will be joined by several psychedelic luminaries, and hosted by comedian Sarah Rose Siskind. They will share intimate, touching and humorous stories about a time their lives were transformed by the often misunderstood underground party drug, MDMA.

In his book, "Listening to Ecstasy" Charley reveals how MDMA has enhanced his marriage both erotically and emotionally, and describes how pleasure, fun, and joy can be profound bonding and transformative experiences.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6896/67182_770a79eed47178a9_002full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6896/67182_770a79eed47178a9_002full.jpg

"This is also the story of how my wife and I entered a forbidden world of drug users, and found it to be enchanted. MDMA opened up our lives to new friends, fun, and freedom. It's also helped us navigate the aging process as we transitioned from middle age into our sixties and seventies." - Charley Wininger

Wininger's writing and personal narrative shows how MDMA can be a tool for healing and connection. This is why this particular psychedelic compound is being studied to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with Phase 3, peer-reviewed trials taking place at research sites in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, 2020). At the current pace, MDMA will be a prescription medication in the U.S. by 2023.

In a recent Forbes article, Charley referred to MDMA as "super glue for relationships". He and his wife are open to giving candid interviews about how MDMA helps to strengthen their connection."It can help you connect with yourself, with your loved ones and with the world at large, [which] is especially important now when we live in a time of isolation and fear." - Charley Wininger (Forbes)

Members of the media

  1. Check out the Charley Wininger Media Kit for quotes and downloadable images
  2. Book interview with Charley before launch (Nov. 13th)
  3. Request media review copy of Listening to Ecstasy

Please reach out to:
Alana Armstrong
Alana@alanaldous.com
Alex Krause
Alex@alanaldous.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67182

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aABBVIE : Logs 3Q Sales Growth on Higher Immunology, Oncology Results
DJ
08:23aARGONAUT GOLD : Announces Closing of US$57.5 Million Bought Deal Financing of 4.625% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures
AQ
08:23aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
08:22aAMERICAN AXLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aAUBURN NATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aHIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aLAFARGEHOLCIM : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:21aNURAN WIRELESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NUR
AQ
08:21aWRAP TECHNOLOGIES : Receives New and Repeat BolaWrap® Orders
AQ
08:20aFord eyes first-year sales of 100,000 vehicles with hands-free driving system
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
4World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group