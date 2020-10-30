Special Guests and Lovers of Psychedelics Are "Coming Out of the Chemical Closet" to Celebrate New Book about MDMA --- Register For Virtual Book Launch

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - Charley Wininger and his publisher Inner Traditions are welcoming the arrival of his book "Listening to Ecstasy: The Transformative Power of MDMA" with a free virtual night of storytelling on Nov 13th, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time). Members of the press are invited to join this unique event. To register click link HERE.





Charley will be joined by several psychedelic luminaries, and hosted by comedian Sarah Rose Siskind. They will share intimate, touching and humorous stories about a time their lives were transformed by the often misunderstood underground party drug, MDMA.

In his book, "Listening to Ecstasy" Charley reveals how MDMA has enhanced his marriage both erotically and emotionally, and describes how pleasure, fun, and joy can be profound bonding and transformative experiences.





"This is also the story of how my wife and I entered a forbidden world of drug users, and found it to be enchanted. MDMA opened up our lives to new friends, fun, and freedom. It's also helped us navigate the aging process as we transitioned from middle age into our sixties and seventies." - Charley Wininger

Wininger's writing and personal narrative shows how MDMA can be a tool for healing and connection. This is why this particular psychedelic compound is being studied to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with Phase 3, peer-reviewed trials taking place at research sites in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, 2020). At the current pace, MDMA will be a prescription medication in the U.S. by 2023.

In a recent Forbes article, Charley referred to MDMA as "super glue for relationships". He and his wife are open to giving candid interviews about how MDMA helps to strengthen their connection."It can help you connect with yourself, with your loved ones and with the world at large, [which] is especially important now when we live in a time of isolation and fear." - Charley Wininger (Forbes)

