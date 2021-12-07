|
Special Meeting Executive Council Minutes November 17th 2021
MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL HELD ON WEDNESDAY 17th NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9.00 AM
|
PRESENT:
|
Acting Governor, Mr Perin Bradley
|
|
Acting Deputy Governor, Mr M. Foster Rogers
|
|
The Honourable Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration, Labour,
|
|
Human Rights, Constitutional Affairs, Information and Broadcasting,
|
|
Lands and Physical Planning Mr Kenneth Hodge
|
|
The Honourable Minister for Infrastructure, Communications,
|
|
Utilities, Housing and Tourism, and Acting Premier Mr Haydn
|
|
Hughes
|
|
The Honourable Minister for Economic Development, Commerce,
|
|
Information Technology, Environment and Natural Resources,
|
|
Mr Kyle Hodge
|
|
The Acting Attorney General, Ms Erica Edwards
|
|
Clerk to Executive Council, Mrs Angela Hughes
|
IN ATTENDANCE: Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social
|
|
Development/Education, Mr Merrick Richardson
|
|
Financial Specialist, Mr Stephen Turnbull
|
|
Permanent Secretary Home Affairs, Dr Aidan Harrigan
|
|
Director of Lands & Surveys, Mr Leslie Hodge
|
|
Registrar of Lands, Mrs Kristy Harrigan
|
ABSENT:
|
Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam
|
|
The Honourable Premier and Minister for Finance and Health,
|
|
Dr Ellis Webster
|
|
The Honourable Minister for Social Development, Cultural Affairs,
|
|
Youth Affairs, Gender Affairs, Education and Library Services,
Ms Dee-AnnKentish-Rogers
Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development,
Mrs Quincia Gumbs-Marie
2
EX MIN 21/371 EX MEM 21/230 APPLICATION FOR ISSUE OF LICENCE UNDER THE
ALIENS LAND HOLDING REGULATION ACT - REGISTRATION SECTION EAST END, BLOCK 99517 B, PARCELS 13, 14, 25, 26, 27, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 50, 53 & 101 BEING 214.94 ACRES
Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.
Council noted that the proposed ALHL Stamp Duty rate at 4% was less than the 6.25% under the Alien Land Holding Regulation Act amounting to a revenue reduction of EC$330,860.51 and in accordance with clause 16 of the Financial Administration and Audit Act that the Governor in Council can only authorise tax and fee remissions up to EC$1,000, therefore, a regulation would need to be drafted and submitted to the House of Assembly for consideration.
Council agreed to issue an Aliens Land Holding Licence for lands located in the Savannah Bay for tourism purposes, subject to the following conditions:
-
payment of the following stamp duties:
OPTION D - RE-ASSESSED MARKET VALUE @ 4% UNDER
ALHLR ACT
Stamp Duty on Parcel 13 - 6.77ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
5% of EC$203,209.67
|
EC$10,160.48
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$1,091,946.84
|
EC$43,677.87
|
TOTAL
|
EC$53,838.35
Stamp Duty on Parcel 14 - 7.02ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$210,713.72
|
EC$10,535.69
3
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$1,132,269.84
|
EC$45,290.79
|
|
----------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$55,826.48
|
|
=============
Stamp Duty on Parcel 25 - 43.5ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$1,305,704.68
|
EC$65,285.23
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$1,754,050.50
|
EC$70,162.02
|
|
----------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$135,447.25
|
|
=============
Stamp Duty on Parcel 26 - 41.75ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$1,253,176.34
|
EC$62,658.82
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$1,346,788.20
|
EC$53,871.53
|
|
----------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$116,530.35
|
|
=============
Stamp Duty on Parcel 27 - 48.5ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$1,455,785.68
|
EC$72,789.28
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$2,607,554.00
|
EC$104,302.16
|
|
----------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$177,091.44
|
|
=============
4
Stamp Duty on Parcel 42 - 10.78ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$323,574.63
|
EC$16,178.73
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$1,448,939.80
|
EC$57,957.59
|
|
----------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$74,136.32
|
|
=============
Stamp Duty on Parcel 43 - 5 ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$150,081.00
|
EC$7,504.05
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$672,050.00
|
EC$26,882.00
|
|
----------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$34,386.05
|
|
=============
|
Stamp Duty on Parcel 44 - 0.50ac
|
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$15,008.11
|
EC$750.41
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$67,205.00
|
EC$2,688.20
|
|
----------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$3,438.61
|
|
=============
Stamp Duty on Parcel 46 - 2.27ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$68,136.78
|
EC$3,406.84
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
5
|
|
of EC$366,132.84
|
EC$14,645.31
|
|
---------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$18,052.15
|
|
============
|
Stamp Duty on Parcel 47 - 0.76ac
|
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$22,812.33
|
EC$1,140.62
-
under the Aliens Land Holding
|
Regulation Act - 4%
|
|
of EC$112,366.76
|
EC$4,494.67
|
|
---------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$5,623.29
|
|
============
Stamp Duty on Parcel 50 - 0.76ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$22,812.33
|
EC$1,140.62
-
under the Aliens Land Holding
|
Regulation Act - 4%
|
|
of EC$112,366.76
|
EC$4,494.67
|
|
---------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$5,635.29
|
|
============
Stamp Duty on Parcel 53 - 0.76ac
-
Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act
|
- 5% of EC$22,812.33
|
EC$1,140.62
-
under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%
|
of EC$112,366.76
|
EC$4,494.67
|
|
---------------------
|
TOTAL
|
EC$5,635.29
|
|
============
|
|