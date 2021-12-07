Special Meeting Executive Council Minutes November 17th 2021

The Honourable Premier and Minister for Finance and Health,

EX MIN 21/371 EX MEM 21/230 APPLICATION FOR ISSUE OF LICENCE UNDER THE

ALIENS LAND HOLDING REGULATION ACT - REGISTRATION SECTION EAST END, BLOCK 99517 B, PARCELS 13, 14, 25, 26, 27, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 50, 53 & 101 BEING 214.94 ACRES

Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.

Council noted that the proposed ALHL Stamp Duty rate at 4% was less than the 6.25% under the Alien Land Holding Regulation Act amounting to a revenue reduction of EC$330,860.51 and in accordance with clause 16 of the Financial Administration and Audit Act that the Governor in Council can only authorise tax and fee remissions up to EC$1,000, therefore, a regulation would need to be drafted and submitted to the House of Assembly for consideration.

Council agreed to issue an Aliens Land Holding Licence for lands located in the Savannah Bay for tourism purposes, subject to the following conditions:

payment of the following stamp duties:

OPTION D - RE-ASSESSED MARKET VALUE @ 4% UNDER

ALHLR ACT

Stamp Duty on Parcel 13 - 6.77ac

Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

5% of EC$203,209.67 EC$10,160.48

under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$1,091,946.84 EC$43,677.87 TOTAL EC$53,838.35

Stamp Duty on Parcel 14 - 7.02ac

