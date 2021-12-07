Log in
Special Meeting Executive Council Minutes November 17th 2021

12/07/2021 | 01:12pm EST
THIS DOCUMENT IS THE PROPERTY

OF THE GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

Copy No.

MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE TWELFTH ANGUILLA

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL HELD ON WEDNESDAY 17th NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9.00 AM

PRESENT:

Acting Governor, Mr Perin Bradley

Acting Deputy Governor, Mr M. Foster Rogers

The Honourable Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration, Labour,

Human Rights, Constitutional Affairs, Information and Broadcasting,

Lands and Physical Planning Mr Kenneth Hodge

The Honourable Minister for Infrastructure, Communications,

Utilities, Housing and Tourism, and Acting Premier Mr Haydn

Hughes

The Honourable Minister for Economic Development, Commerce,

Information Technology, Environment and Natural Resources,

Mr Kyle Hodge

The Acting Attorney General, Ms Erica Edwards

Clerk to Executive Council, Mrs Angela Hughes

IN ATTENDANCE: Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social

Development/Education, Mr Merrick Richardson

Financial Specialist, Mr Stephen Turnbull

Permanent Secretary Home Affairs, Dr Aidan Harrigan

Director of Lands & Surveys, Mr Leslie Hodge

Registrar of Lands, Mrs Kristy Harrigan

ABSENT:

Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam

The Honourable Premier and Minister for Finance and Health,

Dr Ellis Webster

The Honourable Minister for Social Development, Cultural Affairs,

Youth Affairs, Gender Affairs, Education and Library Services,

Ms Dee-AnnKentish-Rogers

Hon Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development,

Mrs Quincia Gumbs-Marie

2

EX MIN 21/371 EX MEM 21/230 APPLICATION FOR ISSUE OF LICENCE UNDER THE

ALIENS LAND HOLDING REGULATION ACT - REGISTRATION SECTION EAST END, BLOCK 99517 B, PARCELS 13, 14, 25, 26, 27, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 50, 53 & 101 BEING 214.94 ACRES

Hon Special Ministerial Assistant to the Hon Minister for Social Development/ Education and Financial Specialist remained.

Council noted that the proposed ALHL Stamp Duty rate at 4% was less than the 6.25% under the Alien Land Holding Regulation Act amounting to a revenue reduction of EC$330,860.51 and in accordance with clause 16 of the Financial Administration and Audit Act that the Governor in Council can only authorise tax and fee remissions up to EC$1,000, therefore, a regulation would need to be drafted and submitted to the House of Assembly for consideration.

Council agreed to issue an Aliens Land Holding Licence for lands located in the Savannah Bay for tourism purposes, subject to the following conditions:

  1. payment of the following stamp duties:

OPTION D - RE-ASSESSED MARKET VALUE @ 4% UNDER

ALHLR ACT

Stamp Duty on Parcel 13 - 6.77ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

5% of EC$203,209.67

EC$10,160.48

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$1,091,946.84

EC$43,677.87

TOTAL

EC$53,838.35

Stamp Duty on Parcel 14 - 7.02ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$210,713.72

EC$10,535.69

3

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$1,132,269.84

EC$45,290.79

----------------------

TOTAL

EC$55,826.48

=============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 25 - 43.5ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$1,305,704.68

EC$65,285.23

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$1,754,050.50

EC$70,162.02

----------------------

TOTAL

EC$135,447.25

=============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 26 - 41.75ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$1,253,176.34

EC$62,658.82

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$1,346,788.20

EC$53,871.53

----------------------

TOTAL

EC$116,530.35

=============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 27 - 48.5ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$1,455,785.68

EC$72,789.28

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$2,607,554.00

EC$104,302.16

----------------------

TOTAL

EC$177,091.44

=============

4

Stamp Duty on Parcel 42 - 10.78ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$323,574.63

EC$16,178.73

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$1,448,939.80

EC$57,957.59

----------------------

TOTAL

EC$74,136.32

=============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 43 - 5 ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$150,081.00

EC$7,504.05

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$672,050.00

EC$26,882.00

----------------------

TOTAL

EC$34,386.05

=============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 44 - 0.50ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$15,008.11

EC$750.41

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$67,205.00

EC$2,688.20

----------------------

TOTAL

EC$3,438.61

=============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 46 - 2.27ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$68,136.78

EC$3,406.84

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

5

of EC$366,132.84

EC$14,645.31

---------------------

TOTAL

EC$18,052.15

============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 47 - 0.76ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$22,812.33

EC$1,140.62

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding

Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$112,366.76

EC$4,494.67

---------------------

TOTAL

EC$5,623.29

============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 50 - 0.76ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$22,812.33

EC$1,140.62

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding

Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$112,366.76

EC$4,494.67

---------------------

TOTAL

EC$5,635.29

============

Stamp Duty on Parcel 53 - 0.76ac

  1. Stamp Duty under the Stamp Act

- 5% of EC$22,812.33

EC$1,140.62

  1. under the Aliens Land Holding Regulation Act - 4%

of EC$112,366.76

EC$4,494.67

---------------------

TOTAL

EC$5,635.29

============

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
