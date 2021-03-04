Log in
Special Open Market Operations (OMO) - Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Government of India Securities held on March 04, 2021: Cut-Offs

03/04/2021 | 04:17am EST
स काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय ररव बक

संचार विभाग, क ीय कायाालय, एस.बी.एस.मागा, मंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA िेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 04, 2021

Special Open Market Operations (OMO) - Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of

Government of India Securities held on March 04, 2021: Cut-Offs

A.

OMO PURCHASE ISSUESecurityTotal amount notified ( in crore)

Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI ( in crore)

Cut off yield (%)

Cut off price (₹)

6.18% GS 2024

6.79% GS 2027

Aggregate amount of 15,000 crore (no security-wise notified amount)

1,2245.3200102.82

4,9006.2803102.57

7.40% GS 2035

4,1794,697

6.62096.8094

100.44105.39

B.

OMO SALE ISSUESecurityTotal amount notified ( in crore)

Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI ( in crore)

Cut off yield (%)

8.79% GS 2021

8.20% GS 2022

Aggregate amount of 15,000 crore (no security-wise notified amount)

9,4505,550

3.83703.9799

Cut off price (₹)

103.26103.87

Detailed results will be issued shortly.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1190

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS
