March 04, 2021
Special Open Market Operations (OMO) - Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of
Government of India Securities held on March 04, 2021: Cut-Offs
A.
OMO PURCHASE ISSUESecurityTotal amount notified (₹ in crore)
Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crore)
Cut off yield (%)
Cut off price (₹)
6.18% GS 2024
6.79% GS 2027
Aggregate amount of ₹15,000 crore (no security-wise notified amount)
1,2245.3200102.82
4,9006.2803102.57
7.40% GS 2035
4,1794,697
6.62096.8094
100.44105.39
B.
OMO SALE ISSUESecurityTotal amount notified (₹ in crore)
Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crore)
Cut off yield (%)
8.79% GS 2021
8.20% GS 2022
Aggregate amount of ₹15,000 crore (no security-wise notified amount)
9,4505,550
3.83703.9799
Cut off price (₹)
103.26103.87
Detailed results will be issued shortly.
Ajit Prasad
Director
