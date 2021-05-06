Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Special Open Market Operations (OMO) - Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Government of India Securities held on May 06, 2021: Cut-Offs

05/06/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 06, 2021

Special Open Market Operations (OMO) - Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of

Government of India Securities held on May 06, 2021: Cut-Offs

  1. OMO PURCHASE ISSUE

Security

6.97% GS 2026

7.17% GS 2028

5.85% GS 2030

Total amount notified (₹ in crore)

Aggregate

amount of ₹10,000

crore

(no security-wise notified amount)

Total amount (face value)

NIL

NIL

10,000

accepted by RBI (₹ in crore)

Cut off yield (%)

NA

NA

5.9742

Cut off price (₹)

NA

NA

99.10

B. OMO SALE ISSUE

Security

182 DTB 21102021

182 DTB 28102021

Total amount notified (₹ in crore)

Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore

(no security-wise notified amount)

Total amount (face value)

5,648

4,352

accepted by RBI (₹ in crore)

Cut off yield (%)

3.5697

3.5761

Cut off price (₹)

98.3930

98.3238

Detailed results will be issued shortly.

Press Release: 2021-2022/168

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pHEALTH AND HAPPINESS H&H INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 April 2021
PU
03:31pSHARE TRANSACTIONS : Proposed issuance of a shares and a share convertible bonds for the proposed acquisitions and notice of the egm
PU
03:31pCOSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT  : Grant of reserved share options under the revised share option incentive scheme
PU
03:31pHOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Appointment of independent non-executive director and changes in the composition of board committees
PU
03:31pINVISION  : Consolidated Interim Statements 3M 2021
PU
03:31pASPIRE GLOBAL  : Bulletin from the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of Aspire Global Plc
AQ
03:31pCIERTO TEQUILA  : Wins an Extraordinary Nine Awards at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
BU
03:31p2020 IMPACT REPORT : Finding Opportunities for Positive Change in Challenging Year
BU
03:30pBUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:30pAMERICOLD REALTY TRUST  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
3Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
4EVOTEC SE : PRESS RELEASE : Evotec launches 'beLAB1407' to accelerate translational research from the UK's aca..
5LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. : LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announces Favorable Ruling Granting Preliminary Injunction

HOT NEWS