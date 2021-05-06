�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
May 06, 2021
Special Open Market Operations (OMO) - Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of
Government of India Securities held on May 06, 2021: Cut-Offs
-
OMO PURCHASE ISSUE
Security
6.97% GS 2026
7.17% GS 2028
5.85% GS 2030
Total amount notified (₹ in crore)
Aggregate
amount of ₹10,000
crore
(no security-wise notified amount)
Total amount (face value)
NIL
|
NIL
10,000
accepted by RBI (₹ in crore)
Cut off yield (%)
NA
|
NA
5.9742
Cut off price (₹)
NA
|
NA
99.10
B. OMO SALE ISSUE
182 DTB 21102021
182 DTB 28102021
Total amount notified (₹ in crore)
Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
|
Total amount (face value)
5,648
|
accepted by RBI (₹ in crore)
Cut off yield (%)
3.5697
|
Cut off price (₹)
98.3930
|
98.3238
Detailed results will be issued shortly.
Press Release: 2021-2022/168
Ajit Prasad
Director
