December 30, 2020
Special Open Market Operations (OMO) of Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Government of
India Securities held on December 30, 2020: Cut-Offs
-
OMO PURCHASE ISSUE
|
|
Security
|
|
|
7.17% GS 2028
|
5.79% GS 2030
|
|
6.19% GS 2034
|
|
|
Total amount notified (` in crores)
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
|
amount of ₹10,000 crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(no security-wise notified amount)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount (face value)
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
3332
|
|
6668
|
|
|
|
accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
|
|
|
|
NA
|
5.8801
|
|
6.2435
|
|
|
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
|
|
|
NA
|
99.35
|
|
99.50
|
|
|
|
|
B.
|
|
OMO SALE ISSUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
364 DTB 07102021
|
|
7.94% GS 2021
|
|
|
Total amount notified (` in crores)
|
|
Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
|
|
|
|
(no security-wise notified amount)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount (face value) accepted by
|
|
|
|
3500
|
|
6500
|
|
|
|
RBI (₹ in crores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
|
|
3.3998
|
|
3.3777
|
|
|
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
|
|
97.4582
|
|
101.79
|
|
Detailed results will be issued shortly.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/848
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
