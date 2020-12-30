Log in
Special Open Market Operations (OMO) of Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Government of India Securities held on December 30, 2020: Cut-Offs

12/30/2020 | 10:03am EST
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 30, 2020

Special Open Market Operations (OMO) of Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Government of

India Securities held on December 30, 2020: Cut-Offs

  1. OMO PURCHASE ISSUE

Security

7.17% GS 2028

5.79% GS 2030

6.19% GS 2034

Total amount notified (` in crores)

Aggregate

amount of 10,000 crore

(no security-wise notified amount)

Total amount (face value)

NIL

3332

6668

accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)

Cut off yield (%)

NA

5.8801

6.2435

Cut off price (₹)

NA

99.35

99.50

B.

OMO SALE ISSUE

Security

364 DTB 07102021

7.94% GS 2021

Total amount notified (` in crores)

Aggregate amount of 10,000 crore

(no security-wise notified amount)

Total amount (face value) accepted by

3500

6500

RBI (₹ in crores)

Cut off yield (%)

3.3998

3.3777

Cut off price (₹)

97.4582

101.79

Detailed results will be issued shortly.

Press Release: 2020-2021/848

Ajit Prasad

Director

