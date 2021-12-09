Special address by Secretary (CPV&OIA) at 7th CII National Conference on Skill Development & Livelihood - ‘Reimaging & Reinventing Skill Development Ecosystem for Productivity, Livelihood & Sustainable Growth'

Distinguished panellists, Ladies & Gentlemen.

1. I thank you for this invitation to the Ministry of External Affairs to the 7th National Conference on Skill Development & Livelihood. As the nodal Ministry for overseas migration we have been engaged with all stakeholders in the migration ecosystem; and skilling has been a key element. We also congratulate Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for its proactive role on the issue and for building private sector capacity to respond to both domestic and global demands.

2. I wish to address two key issues pertaining to the reimagining and reinventing of the skill ecosystem with regard to overseas employment. First, skilling as a dynamic concept, as it responds to technology, economic and social change. Second, government initiatives that provide an enabling and empowering migration framework for migrant workers and professionals.

3. A skilled workforce is crucial for any dynamic economy. India is surging towards a 5 trillion dollar economy with thrust on knowledge and innovation. For India to achieve the goal of 'Global Skills Capital', a skilled and competitive workforce, as per international standards, is essential. It is particularly pertinent in the current scenario, as digitalisation and the fourth industrial revolution have transformed the global landscape and the future of work.

4. India, with a median age of 29 is advantageously poised a demographic dividend while most countries are facing an ageing population and a shrinking workforce. But our window of opportunity is not long, as India has also entered a phase of demographic transition, with its fertility rate falling below the required replacement rate. This is the most opportune moment.

5. In an interconnected and globalised world just hard skills are not enough. We have to move towards building competencies. These competencies include hard skills as well as other attributes such digital literacy, linguistic ability and cultural empowerment, in order to have an edge in an already competitive global employment landscape. Our endeavour is to provide the environment for higher returns to migrants going overseas.

6. In order to have a workforce which is resilient and competent, we need to start at an early stage. The New Education Policy has taken important steps in that direction. Schools and educational institutes will include vocational training and exposure will be given to foreign languages, bringing the culture of lifelong learning. This will help build a global mindset and position India's youth in a sweet-spot in national as well as international job markets.

7. In most countries, skill forecasting methods are either non-existent or limited, often due to data scarcity. The dynamic nature of labour markets as a result of economic globalization and the presence of a large informal sector, makes skills identification and skills matching even more challenging. Thus, skilling that is targeted for a specific country may be possible only in some cases. In general, we have to embark on a more ambitious skilling effort for our domestic economy, one that would be in alignment with international standards. Top up skilling can be provided if needed in certain cases.

8. Government is proactively working towards instilling technical expertise across sectors and across States of India through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY). Overseas migrant workers have benefited through India International Skill Centres, which have private sector partners for skill training and certification. MEA has the Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT), which provides soft skills focused on cultural, social, linguistic aspects of destination countries and also provides information on welfare measures provided through Indian Embassies abroad. Over 1 lakh migrants have benefitted from the programme. I would like to see the private sector play a bigger role in building competencies of Indian workers for employability overseas.

9. The thrust of Government's endeavour has been in creating a structured and enabling framework for safe and legal migration and mobility for both workers and professionals through bilateral agreements with destination countries. We are updating Labour Mobility Agreements (LMAs) with Gulf countries and concluding Migration Mobility Partnership Agreements (MMPAs) with developed countries in East Asia and Europe. We have successfully concluded 12 such agreements and are in negotiations with several others. New destinations hold the key to success of our international migration policy.

10. We are also working closely with GCC countries for harmonisation of our migration platforms to facilitate transparent and legal mobility of the Indian workforce. The eMigrate portal, a flagship project of the MEA, has already completed testing procedures for integrating with the portals of UAE and Saudi Arabia and is in discussions with other GCC countries. This process will make it simpler for our workers to migrate to these countries.

11. Finally, we should benefit from global developments and align with best practices. Our collaboration on India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility improved understanding and led to several bilateral agreements that provided better opportunities for Indians in Europe. EU's program European Cross-Border Skills Framework (ECBS), on a dedicated ECBS platform, could be a template for our efforts at certification mutual recognition and lifelong learning. Similarly, the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) resource on "Global Framework on Core Skills for Life and Work in the 21st Century" provides a digital toolkit on core competencies and policy guidance. Skill development is recognized as one of the 23 objectives of the Global Compact on Migration. Partnerships with international organizations, private sector, academia, think-tanks and domain experts can further mainstream global best practices to India's skilling efforts.

12. Government is building an enabling environment for overseas migrants; the extent to which we translate these frameworks into opportunities will determine our success. The need of the hour is two-fold (a) foster and promote skill partnerships, whereby business and private entities have arrangements with counterparts in destination countries for regular and more remunerative migration flows, and (b) focus on new destinations, which are more rewarding than traditional destinations, and build competencies that prepare us for orderly and efficient mobility flows to such destinations.

13. I hope these deliberations provide greater clarity on how to achieve our collective vision of India as a skill capital of the world. The government is committed to mainstreaming international migration policy with our national development agenda and is keen to involve all stakeholders, especially the private sector and skill sectors, in sustainable growth and a dynamic migration ecosystem in India.

Thank you.