Special deliver-tea – Hailsham care home treats the local community

Highlighted home news

Nov 03, 2021

A care home in Hailsham has been gifting local people with tasty special deliveries.

The team at Care UK's Bowes House, on Battle Road, has been creating afternoon tea parcels for those in the community who need a treat the most.

Local people were encouraged to nominate neighbours, family and friends who either deserved a special treat after the challenges of the last 18 months or had earned a reward for their efforts supporting the community. The head chef at Bowes House created the parcels which contained everything needed for a classic British afternoon tea, including finger sandwiches, scones, and cupcakes all homemade by the head chef.

With plenty of entries submitted, residents were set the task of choosing the first person to receive the special treat. After much deliberation, Chrissy Durran was chosen, and the afternoon tea parcel was delivered.

Chrissy was nominated by her daughter in law and works in care sector. In her spare time, Chrissy knits blankets for a special care baby unit and also creates dolls clothes, many of which she donates to Bowes House dementia suite.

Phillip Osborn a resident at Bowes House and head judge for the initiative, said: "Chrissy was a clear winning nomination. She knits in her spare time for a special care baby unit and for care homes like Bowes House. The residents appreciate how hard she works and is a deserving winner."

Ryan Harris, Home Manger at Bowes House, said: "The afternoon tea treats provided us with an excellent opportunity to say thank you to members of our community who have gone above and beyond despite the challenges of the last year. It has been great to put a smile on our neighbours' faces.

"We would like to thank everyone for nominating their deserving neighbours - and a special well done to our first winner Chrissy - thank you for all you do for our community.

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has it very own cinema and hairdressers, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.

For further information on Bowes House, please call Customer Relations Manager Karen Milligan on 01323 888 611 or email karen.milligan@careuk.com.

For general information please visit careuk.com/bowes-house.