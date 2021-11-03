Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Special deliver-tea – Hailsham care home treats the local community

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Special deliver-tea - Hailsham care home treats the local community

Highlighted home news

Nov 03, 2021

A care home in Hailsham has been gifting local people with tasty special deliveries.

The team at Care UK's Bowes House, on Battle Road, has been creating afternoon tea parcels for those in the community who need a treat the most.

Local people were encouraged to nominate neighbours, family and friends who either deserved a special treat after the challenges of the last 18 months or had earned a reward for their efforts supporting the community. The head chef at Bowes House created the parcels which contained everything needed for a classic British afternoon tea, including finger sandwiches, scones, and cupcakes all homemade by the head chef.

With plenty of entries submitted, residents were set the task of choosing the first person to receive the special treat. After much deliberation, Chrissy Durran was chosen, and the afternoon tea parcel was delivered.

Chrissy was nominated by her daughter in law and works in care sector. In her spare time, Chrissy knits blankets for a special care baby unit and also creates dolls clothes, many of which she donates to Bowes House dementia suite.

Phillip Osborn a resident at Bowes House and head judge for the initiative, said: "Chrissy was a clear winning nomination. She knits in her spare time for a special care baby unit and for care homes like Bowes House. The residents appreciate how hard she works and is a deserving winner."

Ryan Harris, Home Manger at Bowes House, said: "The afternoon tea treats provided us with an excellent opportunity to say thank you to members of our community who have gone above and beyond despite the challenges of the last year. It has been great to put a smile on our neighbours' faces.

"We would like to thank everyone for nominating their deserving neighbours - and a special well done to our first winner Chrissy - thank you for all you do for our community.

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has it very own cinema and hairdressers, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.

For further information on Bowes House, please call Customer Relations Manager Karen Milligan on 01323 888 611 or email karen.milligan@careuk.com.

For general information please visit careuk.com/bowes-house.

Disclaimer

Care UK Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:15aSpecial deliver-tea – Hailsham care home treats the local community
PU
08:37aItalian prosecutors won't appeal acquittal of two in Nigerian oil graft case
RE
08:37aEquinor to restart talks with Tanzania over LNG project
RE
08:36aCanada Monetary Reserves Decrease $2.10 Billion in October
DJ
08:25aBank of Canada announces climate change commitments for COP26
PU
07:45aCroatia, Georgia hold political consultations
PU
07:35aHomeless Share How Holliday’s Helping Hands Approach is Making a Difference
SE
07:23aFTSE Down, Unchanged BOE Rates on Thursday Would Weaken Pound
DJ
07:05aMortgage Professional America honors multiple Promontory MortgagePath employees
SE
07:05aIDS’ Emilio Estrada Named a Mortgage Industry Rising Star’ by MPA
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
2Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
3BMW reports Q3 earnings of 2.88 billion euros, beating expectations
4Interim report for the first nine months of 2021
5With bond-buying 'taper' in the bag, Fed turns a wary eye to inflation

HOT NEWS