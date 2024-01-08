The special primary election for McCarthy's seat will be conducted on March 19, according to the secretary of state website.
(Reporting by Shakil Ismail; writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Caitlin Webber)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The special election to fill former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's seat in Congress will be held on May 21, according to a proclamation signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom and posted to the California secretary of state's website on Monday.
The special primary election for McCarthy's seat will be conducted on March 19, according to the secretary of state website.
