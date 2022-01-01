Spectacular #RAKNYE 2022 Fireworks Show Sets Two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Titles, Mesmerising Thousands of Visitors

Welcoming hundreds of thousands of spectators from around the world, the Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Celebrations (#RAKNYE 2022) dazzled all with a never-before-seen fireworks display that smashed two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles.

Rising majestically from the Arabian Gulf, the fireworks display featured innovative pyrotechnic performances spanning an area of over 4.7 kilometres. The 12-minute spectacle was specially choreographed to reflect the joy of reunion with six themes set to epic orchestral music.

A spokesperson of the organising committee said: “#RAKNYE2022 is our tribute to the leadership and people of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE not only as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our nation but also in preparation for the Next 50 Years. With this event, we once again underlined the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the leading tourism destination welcoming visitors from across the world.”

#RAKNYE 2020 fireworks display was conducted in a six-act sequence starting with the countdown just before midnight. Ushering in the New Year with a spectacular tower of lights, 1,055.8 metres high, the next act was a ‘Happy New Year’ message written in the sky with firework drones. This was followed by a tribute to the UAE backed by orchestral music, celebrating the achievements of the nation and its people. It segued to the next act when hundreds of drones displayed the UAE’s 50th Anniversary logo. The finale was in two parts – a multi-colour display of lights and a super-massive expanse of white that illuminated the skyline.

Setting the first GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Fireworks Display’ was the tower of fireworks 1,055.8 metres high, taller than any skyscraper in the world. The second GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title was for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’, when 452 drones launched fireworks simultaneously to create the ‘Happy New Year’ visual in the sky.

The celebration was organised by following all social distancing protocols and other safety guidelines with the support of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health & Prevention. Visitors watched the festivities from special Viewing Decks along Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village. Video link here

