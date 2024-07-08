STORY: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon on Monday, ahead of a NATO summit of world leaders in Washington this week.

AUSTIN: "This summit will celebrate 75 years of the greatest defensive alliance in history..."

The summit, which kicks off Tuesday, marks the 75th anniversary of the Cold War-era alliance.

:: April 4, 1949

The gathering is also meant to showcase the leadership of U.S. President Joe Biden, who rallied NATO allies to show new unity and purpose in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden underscored that point during a visit to France in June.

:: June 6, 2024

BIDEN: "The United States and NATO and a coalition of more than 50 countries standing strong with Ukraine, we will not walk away."

But looming over what was meant to be a symbol of American-led unity is the potential return to power of Republican President Donald Trump, a change that could upend U.S. foreign policy.

The Republican's penchant for praising Putin, and his threats that NATO members needed to pay more for mutual defense have alarmed allies.

:: February 10, 2024

TRUMP: "One of the presidents of a big country, he stood up, said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?' He said, 'Yes, let's say that happened.' (AND TRUMP SAYS HE RESPONDED:) 'No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.' "

Worries among NATO allies have grown since Biden fumbled a June 27th debate, boosting Trump in the polls ahead of a Nov. 5 election.

That means this week's summit, instead of highlighting Biden's diplomatic accomplishments, will be laser-focused on his fitness to hold office, and whether he will still be president in 2025.

Charles Kupchan is a professor of international relations at Georgetown University.

"I think that it right across the alliance, right across NATO members, including Ukraine, there is hope, if not prayer, for a second Biden term because Biden did reinvigorate the Atlantic alliance. Biden has led the effort to support Ukraine. And in contrast, Trump turned his back on the allies during his first term in office. He mused about withdrawing from NATO. He has said during this election campaign, if there are NATO members who don't spend enough on defense, I'm going to tell the Russians to have their way with them. And there is concern that the United States could withdraw from NATO if President Trump is returned to office."

While much of the attention will focus on Biden amid growing calls within his own party to step aside, the delegates will have a full agenda focused on military and financial aid for Ukraine and offering some pathway toward its eventual NATO membership.