Spectra Logic's Latest StorCycle Software Release Raises the Bar for Modern Storage Lifecycle Management and Long-Term Data Protection

Boulder, Colo., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced several enhancements to its award-winning StorCycle® Storage Lifecycle Management software. StorCycle software helps global organizations solve the challenges of exponential data growth by providing a better understanding of their data, migrating data to free up primary storage, protecting against ransomware attacks, and enabling disaster recovery copies of data. The new features in StorCycle 3.5 allow tiering and protection of cloud data, provide increased protection against ransomware attacks, and boost metadata searchability and accessibility, among other benefits.

The company also announced a free 60-day trial of StorCycle software for IT professionals who want to gain insight into their organizational data to determine storage capacity and cost savings. Download free StorCycle 60-day trial here.

“With new cloud mandates and mounting ransomware attacks, it’s more critical than ever for organizations to get visibility into their data and manage that data for its lifetime,” said Jeff Braunstein, director of product management for Spectra logic. “Organizations need to know how much data they have, where it is located, how to find it when needed, and where to protect it long-term. StorCycle is built to meet those requirements.”

StorCycle’s new features enhance the solution’s inherent benefits which deliver unmatched IT and operational efficiencies through the software’s intelligent identification, migration, access and preservation of data throughout its lifecycle. StorCycle scans primary onsite or cloud storage and migrates or copies files that meet policy-based criteria to a lower cost tier of storage, which includes any combination of cloud storage, object storage disk, network-attached storage (NAS) and object storage tape, while leaving data accessible and useable.

Latest StorCycle features include:

S3 Source Storage – In addition to StorCycle’s support for cloud storage targets, the software now allows users to migrate or copy S3 cloud data to a BlackPearl® object storage device. Data Encryption – Data encryption is now available for data migrated by StorCycle. Previously, data encryption was provided in StorCycle via the encryption capabilities of the storage targets themselves. Now, StorCycle can also encrypt the data as it is moved or copied to a storage target. This integrated feature provides users with an easy method to protect all migrated data. Single HTML Links for Jobs – This feature allows for a single HTML file link to be left for an entire job/project, rather than for each migrated file, making it easier to access and restore data. With this feature, the structure remains clean and organized on the source. Job Queue Priority Control – This feature allows users to prioritize jobs in the queue, giving users greater control over job execution order. Linked Instances – For organizations with multiple StorCycle installations on the same network, the software can now link to other instances and provide a single search window. This feature makes the search for migrate/store projects much easier. Restore User: Daily Capacity Limitations – Administrators can set daily restore limits for users to regulate the amount of data returned to primary storage. This ensures that the data returned to primary storage stays beneath a pre-determined threshold to maintain system and performance advantages. Custom Age Filter – Instead of pre-set age ranges for data migration, StorCycle now enables users to customize the age range that triggers a migration. For example, a user might set the policy to migrate all data that is 97 days old and older. High Availability on VMs – StorCycle leverages the failover capabilities of hyperconverged Virtual Machine (VM) systems to provide high availability. If a VM instance of StorCycle fails, a VM instance of StorCycle will be auto-restarted on a new node.

“As an enterprise technology partner with a focus on data center modernization, we see organizations struggling to manage growing data sets every day,” said Mat Brown, president at One Technology. “With Spectra’s StorCycle we have an elegant solution for clients to solve data issues across their entire infrastructure. Our customers like StorCycle because it is easy to deploy, streamlines their workflows and automates the management of their data. The byproduct ends up being improved infrastructure performance and lower costs.”

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data storage and data management solutions that help customers store, manage, preserve and use vast amounts of data to advance their strategic missions and increase value for their organizations. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic empowers organizations worldwide to harness the power of their data with scalable and modern solutions to accelerate breakthroughs and success in the market. To learn more, visit www.Spectralogic.com.

Resources:

StorCycle Brochure

StorCycle White Paper

Download Free 60-Day Trial

Follow Spectra Logic on social media:

Twitter: @spectralogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spectralogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectra-logic

Instagram: @spectralogic

# # #

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachments

Susan Merriman Spectra Logic 303-449-6444 x1378 susanm@spectralogic.com Kim Pegnato A3 Communications 781-835-7118 Kim.pegnato@a3communicationspr.com