Spectrio Matches Employee Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The Company’s $10,000 total donation was split between American Childhood Cancer Organization and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of comprehensive digital signage solutions, has matched the funds raised by more than 100 of its employees during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this past September, bringing the Company’s total donation to $10,000. The funds were split between Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

As part of its “Spectrio Cares” program, throughout the year Spectrio commits to supporting local and national charity organizations that align with the Company’s core values. Recipient organizations are nominated by employee request or immediate need and are selected by Spectrio’s employee engagement team and senior leadership.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was selected as a recipient organization for the September fundraiser due to the personal experience one of Spectrio’s employees had with a family member at the center. The American Childhood Cancer Organization was chosen as a recipient because of its commitment to improving the lives of children with cancer and providing crucial support and advocacy services for their families.

“Team Spectrio has many causes that are near and dear to all our hearts. I’m thrilled that the Company has chosen to help our team make an even bigger impact by matching employee donations for many of those causes, including the fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Lynn Lamar, chief of staff at Spectrio. “At Spectrio, we know how important it is to be a reliable community partner, and we love being able to support organizations that align with our values so we can make a difference for those in need.”

In the past, the Company has partnered with organizations such as Lemonade Day, Meals on Wheels, A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay, Feeding America, and Common Ground Foundation. Throughout the year, Spectrio also hosts school supply drives, toy drives, and food drives to benefit local people and organizations. During the month of November, the Company is hosting a virtual food drive, to benefit Feeding America.

