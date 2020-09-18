Spectrio : Named to Inc. Magazine's 2020 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The award marks the ninth time Spectrio has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list

Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of customer engagement technology, announced that it is on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005578/en/

Inc. 5000 Honor Roll - Spectrio (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ninth time in 13 years it’s earned the prestigious honor, Spectrio previously ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007. Spectrio was listed at no. 3050 on the Inc. 5000 list, up 756 from the previous year.

In early 2020, Spectrio was also named to Inc. Magazine’s inaugural 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: Florida, ranking at No. 180 of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies.

“We’re honored to receive the Inc. 5000 award for the ninth time, as well as being named as one of Florida’s fastest-growing companies in 2020,” said Brian Harris, vice president of marketing at Spectrio. “I am proud of how our team continues to serve our clients at a time when they need us most, while we also set new records for growth.”

Spectrio’s growth has included the expansion of its engineering and product teams, allowing the Company to launch new solutions and complete integrations with major brands including Shutterstock and Amazon Alexa. Spectrio also released its new SHARE mobile application as well as SpectrioCloud, its online account and content management portal.

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation’s leading customer engagement technology providers. Known for cultivating unique brand experiences powered by professionally-produced content and marketing technology, Spectrio’s solutions create a holistic customer journey with Digital Signage, Interactive Kiosks, On-Hold Marketing, On-Premise Messaging and Music, Wi-Fi Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 100,000 client locations, ranging from local businesses to global brands. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005578/en/