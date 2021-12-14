Log in
Spectrotel Awarded AT&T Partner Exchange Strategic Growth Award

12/14/2021 | 12:01pm EST
NEPTUNE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider today announced they were recognized with a 2021 AT&T Partner Exchange Strategic Growth Award for accelerating sales of strategic Internet services, which are part of the company's Internet Over Anything (IOA) service offering.

The AT&T Partner Exchange Strategic Growth award is issued to a solution provider that demonstrates the most improved year over year sales growth. The AT&T Partner Exchange awards were launched in 2013 to celebrate key accomplishments and partner successes.  This award underscores the commitment and value the partnership brings to the channel and to customers. 

"Spectrotel is honored to receive this recognition from AT&T. As a Platinum Elite Solution Provider, we are proud of the long-standing, collaborative relationship and our mutual commitment to meeting and exceeding customer requirements," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel President and COO. "This award is testament to our commitment to creating human crafted, purpose-built solutions for our customers. We look forward to our continued collaboration with AT&T Partner Exchange to provide our mutual, valued customers with solutions that deliver operational and cost efficiencies while future-proofing their business for tomorrow's challenges." 

"Spectrotel has long been an exemplary solution provider in AT&T Partner Exchange with a focus on growing AT&T's premier Dedicated Internet (ADI) service and AT&T's Internet Access (AIA) service," said Rick Chapes, Area Vice President, AT&T Partner Exchange. "Spectrotel plays an integral role in shaping and developing the products and services that our solution providers need to succeed in the market today and in the future. We appreciate their collaboration and congratulate them on their continued success."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Terri Vaccarino
Vice President, Marketing & Product
Spectrotel, Inc.
tvaccarino@spectrotel.com
+1.732.345.7917

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrotel-awarded-att-partner-exchange-strategic-growth-award-301444444.html

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
