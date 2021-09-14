Log in
Spectrum Investment Advisors : Welcomes Thomas Shide, CFA® to the Investment Analyst Team

09/14/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
MEQUON, Wis., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors has hired Thomas Shide, CFA® as Senior Investment Analyst for the firm.  In his role as Senior Investment Analyst, Shide is responsible for the analytical research of investments, portfolio construction, and market research.   

Shide brings with him seven years of experience having previously worked at Bank of America's Private Bank as an investment analyst.  Shide is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee.  Fluent in Spanish, Shide earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Houston.

Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors said, "We're very excited to have Thomas on board.  His depth of knowledge and expertise will complement our team of seasoned executives very well." 

A Texas transplant, Shide lives in Milwaukee.  While not working he enjoys indoor soccer, biking and hiking.  Welcome to the team Thomas. 

The CFA designation is globally recognized and attests to a charterholder's success in a rigorous and comprehensive study program in the field of investment management and research analysis.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors
Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995.  Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs.  For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.  Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-investment-advisors-welcomes-thomas-shide-cfa-to-the-investment-analyst-team-301376499.html

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors


© PRNewswire 2021
