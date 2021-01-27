Spectrum Solutions : Collaborates with UCLA on Saliva-Based Next-Gen Sequencing (NGS) Liquid Biopsy Research for the Early Detection of Lung Cancer

Study to focus on using saliva in the analysis of cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to accurately and non-invasively detect non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Spectrum Solutions, LLC today announced its sponsored research collaboration with the UCLA School of Dentistry for a study on using saliva in early lung cancer detection and analysis. Spectrum has funded a study that aims to recruit 50 patients with lung cancer and seeks to validate saliva’s tumor-specific ctDNA detection sensitivity and positive agreement against tissue biopsy-based genotyping. Saliva will be collected, preserved, and transported for DNA testing using Spectrum’s Saliva Collection System. The company will further support the development of clinical methods and additional technical innovations.

The study is being led by professor of oral biology, Dr. David Wong, from the UCLA School of Dentistry, a research-intensive dental school and the lead U.S. research site for the study.

“Saliva-based liquid biopsy ctDNA detection can be used to not only provide an accurate cancer diagnosis, but additionally track the actionable mutations, monitor a response to treatments, and assess the emergence of drug resistance,” Dr. Wong said. “This study’s non-invasive use of saliva for the analysis of ctDNA will prove to overcome current limitations, provide procedures that improve detection sensitivity, and offer significant clinical impact on early detection, risk assessment, screening, diagnosis, and personalized/precision medicine.”

The research study will compare saliva and plasma samples from NSCLC patients to identify usctDNA molecules in saliva and use special extraction methods to improve overall sensitivity of current liquid biopsy procedures.

“At Spectrum Solutions, we are proud to sponsor Dr. Wong and UCLA in this exciting research project to unlock and harness the potential of saliva as a primary diagnostic resource to combat and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world,” said Stephen Fanning, President and CEO of Spectrum Solutions. “We look forward to working with the innovative researchers at UCLA and pledge our full support.”

ABOUT THE UCLA SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY

The UCLA School of Dentistry is dedicated to improving the oral health of the people of California, the nation and the world. It has an international reputation for its teaching, research, patient care and public service initiatives. The school provides education and training that develop leaders; conducts research programs that generate new knowledge; and delivers patient-centered oral health care to the community and state.

ABOUT SPECTRUM SOLUTIONS AND SPECTRUM DNA

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Spectrum Solutions and its medical device division, Spectrum DNA, focus their concentrated industry expertise on engineering innovative end-to-end solutions for both clinical diagnostic projects and commercial product plans. Spectrum Solutions is a single-source provider of on-site medical device development and manufacturing, custom packaging, kitting, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Its bio-sample collection devices, patented technologies, and dedicated services deliver measurable process optimization, unprecedented efficiency, and unmatched global scalability. For more information, please visit spectrumsolution.com/SDNA.

