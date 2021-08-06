Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Speculators' bullish bets on U.S. dollar fall -CFTC, Reuters data

08/06/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a U.S. five dollar note

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar were trimmed in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $2.11 billion for the week ended Aug. 3, compared with a net long position of $2.99 billion for the prior week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

The latest data marked only the third week since March 2020 that speculators reported a net long position on the dollar.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net short of $1.92 billion, down from $2.88 billion a week earlier.

The dollar -- which had rallied hard since late May on solid U.S. data and a shift in interest rate expectations, only to lose steam in recent sessions -- rose sharply on Friday, after a strong U.S. jobs report.

"Strong hiring could mean hawkish hints from the Fed at its late August summit of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming," Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, said in a note.

For investors weighing improving economic data and a potential tapering of asset purchases on the one hand and worries related to the growing spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on the other, Friday's data may help tilt the balance, said Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm Caxton in London.

"This should definitely swing the balance back towards the former, given how it will heighten expectations for a hawkish pivot from Powell at Jackson Hole, and raise anticipation for the September FOMC," he said.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pSterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3873 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
RE
05:29pANALYSIS : Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears
RE
05:26pUtilities Flat After Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCanada blocks proposed Rocky Mountain coal mine on environmental grounds
RE
05:24pCommunications Services Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTech Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pU.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries
RE
05:08pConsumer Cos Down On Inflation Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
3Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
4What higher-than-expected July jobs data means for markets
5U.S. labor market powers ahead with strong job gains, lower unemployment rate

HOT NEWS