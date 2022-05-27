Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets

The value of the net long dollar was $17.65 billion in the week ended May 24, compared with a net long of $19.75 billion the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net dollar long by $9.803 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 16,567 12,113
Short 116,011 114,422
Net -99,444 -102,309
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net dollar short by $-5.223 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 237,072 230,770
Short 198,142 210,431
Net 38,930 20,339
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net dollar long by $6.294 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 25,936 26,613
Short 106,308 105,854
Net -80,372 -79,241
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net dollar long by $2.561 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 1,355 5,240
Short 21,028 21,832
Net -19,673 -16,592
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net dollar long by $0.99 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 28,999 36,069
Short 41,686 50,565
Net -12,687 -14,496
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net dollar long by $3.228 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 36,579 41,473
Short 82,025 86,115
Net -45,446 -44,642
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net dollar short by $0.751 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 83,031 77,819
Short 53,239 49,604
Net 29,792 28,215
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net dollar long by $1.249 billion
24 May 2022 Prior week
week
Long 10,749 14,998
Short 30,070 32,765
Net -19,321 -17,767
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Sandra Maler)