Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets

The value of the net long dollar was $17.65 billion in the week ended May 24, compared with a net long of $19.75 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $9.803 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 16,567 12,113

Short 116,011 114,422

Net -99,444 -102,309

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar short by $-5.223 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 237,072 230,770

Short 198,142 210,431

Net 38,930 20,339

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $6.294 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 25,936 26,613

Short 106,308 105,854

Net -80,372 -79,241

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar long by $2.561 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 1,355 5,240

Short 21,028 21,832

Net -19,673 -16,592

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.99 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 28,999 36,069

Short 41,686 50,565

Net -12,687 -14,496

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $3.228 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 36,579 41,473

Short 82,025 86,115

Net -45,446 -44,642

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar short by $0.751 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 83,031 77,819

Short 53,239 49,604

Net 29,792 28,215

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $1.249 billion

24 May 2022 Prior week

week

Long 10,749 14,998

Short 30,070 32,765

Net -19,321 -17,767

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Sandra Maler)