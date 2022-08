The value of the net long dollar position was $17.27 billion for the week ended Aug. 2, compared with a net long position of $18.46 billion last week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

