Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Speculators pare bullish U.S. dollar bets to lowest since mid-Aug -CFTC, Reuters data

03/04/2022 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators' net long positioning in the U.S. dollar dropped in the latest week to the lowest level since mid-August 2021, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position fell to $5.12 billion for the week ended March 1, from $5.80 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar net long positioning fell for a seventh consecutive week.

The U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, as well as Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning, which includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the greenback posted a net long position of $3.84 billion this week, from $5.05 billion in the prior week.

"Data released today showed a decline in U.S. dollar bullish sentiment despite elevated market anxiety owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," wrote Scotiabank in a research note after the release of the CFTC data.

Speculators also increased net long positioning on the euro to 64,939 contracts, the largest since July 2021.

Scotia, however, said positive drivers are limited for the euro. That should see investors trim net bullish positions on next week's data "particularly ahead of a dovish ECB (European Central Bank) decision on Thursday given the risks posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

In the wake of Russia's attack and the consequent financial sanctions on the country, net longs on the Russian rouble were slashed to 9,674 contracts, the lowest since late January.

In cyptocurrencies, speculators turned net long on bitcoin futures, with 80 contracts, for the first time since the week of Feb. 1, CFTC data showed.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for bitcoin over the last couple of months. Like most risk assets, bitcoin has struggled amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at its meeting later this month.

So far this year, bitcoin has fallen 14% versus the dollar. It was last down 7.2% at $39,411.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$7.478 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 14,665 10,976

Short 83,397 74,163

Net -68,732 -63,187

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-9.031 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 228,385 214,195

Short 163,446 154,889

Net 64,939 59,306

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$0.028 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 47,679 42,249

Short 48,016 48,058

Net -337 -5,809

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$2.075 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 1,651 3,785

Short 16,899 14,772

Net -15,248 -10,987

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-1.11 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 50,881 47,661

Short 36,741 38,408

Net 14,140 9,253

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$5.678 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 12,720 11,553

Short 91,056 95,633

Net -78,336 -84,080

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-1.027 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 74,971 72,846

Short 32,593 56,021

Net 42,378 16,825

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.957 billion

01 Mar 2022 Prior week

week

Long 10,485 17,343

Short 24,657 28,894

Net -14,172 -11,551

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and Amy Caren Daniel)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.85% 0.93748 Delayed Quote.0.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 1.75% 0.6744 Delayed Quote.2.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.09% 84.61 Delayed Quote.0.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.33% 1.07368 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.36% 0.67495 Delayed Quote.1.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.47% 0.737 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.27% 35730.12 Real-time Quote.-5.91%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.28% 39059.49 Real-time Quote.-8.39%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -1.37% 1.79478 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.43% 1.68416 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.31% 1.2102 Delayed Quote.1.31%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -1.68% 1.92747 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.32255 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.81% 0.719016 Delayed Quote.2.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.09% 90.138 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.69% 0.71925 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7849 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -1.74% 1.482 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.43% 5.5456 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.34% 0.82596 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -2.03% 1.59197 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.26% 1.0926 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.71% 0.011981 Delayed Quote.0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.55% 0.013096 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 1.26% 0.87342 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.6858 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.83% 5.0744 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.27% 0.915248 Delayed Quote.2.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.99% 121.7875 Delayed Quote.36.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit
RE
05:55pYellen says Biden economic plan to spread growth across more 'places and races'
RE
05:53pFinancials Slide Amid Flight from Risk -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:50pFDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo
RE
05:48pConsumer Cos Slide As Gasoline Prices Spike -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:47pSpeculators pare bullish U.S. dollar bets to lowest since mid-Aug -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
05:44pCboe halts trading in VanEck Russia ETFs
RE
05:44pRussia-Ukraine turmoil triggers market stress alarms
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEuro Lost 3.00% to $1.0935 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 4-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; LVMH, Microsof..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS