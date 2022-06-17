Speculators raise net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

The value of the net long dollar was $14.17 billion in the week ended June 14, compared with a net long of $13.07 billion the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net dollar long by $6.436 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 32,441 18,466
Short 102,196 110,112
Net -69,755 -91,646
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net dollar long by $0.783 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 206,986 230,248
Short 213,004 179,705
Net -6,018 50,543
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net dollar long by $4.917 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 29,343 34,618
Short 94,939 105,428
Net -65,596 -70,810
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net dollar long by $0.85 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 4,291 2,609
Short 11,099 18,741
Net -6,808 -16,132
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net dollar short by $-1.791 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 56,550 39,288
Short 33,348 40,350
Net 23,202 -1,062
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net dollar long by $2.971 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 31,660 31,720
Short 74,914 79,616
Net -43,254 -47,896
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net dollar long by $-0.641 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 114,093 119,162
Short 140,474 86,436
Net -26,381 32,726
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net dollar long by $0.425 billion
14 Jun 2022 Prior week
week
Long 14,894 12,310
Short 21,732 32,081
Net -6,838 -19,771
