Speculators raise net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

The value of the net long dollar was $14.17 billion in the week ended June 14, compared with a net long of $13.07 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $6.436 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 32,441 18,466

Short 102,196 110,112

Net -69,755 -91,646

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar long by $0.783 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 206,986 230,248

Short 213,004 179,705

Net -6,018 50,543

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $4.917 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 29,343 34,618

Short 94,939 105,428

Net -65,596 -70,810

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar long by $0.85 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 4,291 2,609

Short 11,099 18,741

Net -6,808 -16,132

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar short by $-1.791 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 56,550 39,288

Short 33,348 40,350

Net 23,202 -1,062

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $2.971 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 31,660 31,720

Short 74,914 79,616

Net -43,254 -47,896

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar long by $-0.641 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 114,093 119,162

Short 140,474 86,436

Net -26,381 32,726

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.425 billion

14 Jun 2022 Prior week

Long 14,894 12,310

Short 21,732 32,081

Net -6,838 -19,771

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)