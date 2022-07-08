Speculators switch to net short position in raw sugar futures

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Speculators switched from net
long to a net short position in futures of raw sugar on ICE U.S.
in the week to July 5, ending several months of a bullish bet in
the sweetener, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Money managers and hedge funds sold 40,627 contracts in raw
sugar, building a net short position of 39,021 lots. They also
increased their short position in cocoa by 10,758 contracts to
27,444 lots, while their net long position in arabica coffee
rose by 3,735 contracts to 23,648 contracts.
