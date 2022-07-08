Log in
Speculators switch to net short position in raw sugar futures

07/08/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Speculators switched from net long to a net short position in futures of raw sugar on ICE U.S. in the week to July 5, ending several months of a bullish bet in the sweetener, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds sold 40,627 contracts in raw sugar, building a net short position of 39,021 lots. They also increased their short position in cocoa by 10,758 contracts to 27,444 lots, while their net long position in arabica coffee rose by 3,735 contracts to 23,648 contracts. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
