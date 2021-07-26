Log in
SpeeDx Launch Solution for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Analysis

07/26/2021 | 05:25am EDT
Extending patented mutation detection technology to address emerging COVID-19 variants of concern 

SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, have launched a new product line of research reagents to support reflex variant analysis for circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC). The rapid development of PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping* tests will support investigations and monitoring of the range of emerging and circulating SARS-CoV-2 VOC that have been linked to increased transmissibility, reduced vaccine efficacy, or other characteristics that may require specific public health actions.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005313/en/

SpeeDx unique technology excels in mutation detection applications and can readily be applied to variants reported in the SARS-CoV-2 sequence databases. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping research reagents can reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by identifying samples of interest, focusing downstream activities, and ultimately reducing turn-around and hands-on time for laboratories. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Utilising our unique universal substrate approach, our rapid-response development team can easily respond to the complex and evolving situations arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic” said Elisa Mokany, SpeeDx Chief Technology Officer. “Our unique technology excels in mutation detection applications and can readily be applied to variants reported in the SARS-CoV-2 sequence databases.”

PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Alpha/Beta/Gamma+* the first product in the portfolio, is a single well multiplex designed to detect mutations N501Y, S982A and E484K in the spike gene of SARS-CoV-2 found in B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), and P.1 (Gamma) VOC. A second multiplex for mutations related to the Delta VOC will be released shortly, and other mutations are currently under assessment. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the tests can reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by identifying samples of interest, focusing downstream activities, and ultimately reducing turn-around and hands-on time for laboratories.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with subsidiary offices in Austin and London, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

*available as Research Use Only reagents not for use in diagnostic procedures

References

  1. SARS-CoV-2 Variant Classifications and Definitions. National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Division of Viral Diseases. Found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant-info.html

 


HOT NEWS