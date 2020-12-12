Log in
Speech Frank Elderson - 'Climate Finance: Towards carbon neutrality 2050'

12/12/2020 | 08:55am EST
Speech Frank Elderson - 'Climate Finance: Towards carbon neutrality 2050' Speech
Datum 12 december 2020
Tijd 14:50 uur
Locatie 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement
Spreker Frank Elderson

At the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, Frank Elderson spoke at the One Planet Summit about the promise governments from nearly 200 countries made five years ago: to keep the earth safe and inhabitable for future generations.

'Today, we must face the fact that we are running behind schedule to deliver on that promise. The tragedy is that the tragedy is no longer at the horizon. The tragedy is now. The famine, the floods, the fires and the refugees are now.

COVID-19, however dreadful in itself, provides us with a unique opportunity to regain the lost ground in the battle against climate change and biodiversity loss.
Governments worldwide are investing trillions of euro to help our economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Let those trillions be green trillions.

The task before us is big and complex. But we have the money, we have the technology, it is clear what we have to do. The only thing we further need is the will and determination to do it now.'

