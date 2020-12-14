Speech by Commissioner Simson at the informal video conference of energy ministers

Good afternoon!

It has been a pleasure to have this year's last meeting of the energy ministers right after the European Council approved the Commission's proposal to increase our climate ambition for 2030.

Many important decisions were made last week, but in terms of our long-term future, none as crucial as accelerating the green transition. To reach our new goal of 55% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050, we need all Member States on board.

The decision of the European Council confirms the commitment across the EU and ensures we stay on track to deliver on our Green Deal agenda and global commitments. With the agreement on the MFF and the NextGenerationEU, we will also have unprecedented means to finance the investment needs for such a transition.

Today's Council gave us an opportunity to look back at the work done together. In the energy sector, 2020 has been the year of setting the strategic direction for the coming years.

The Commission has come out with the Energy System Integration and Hydrogen Strategies, as well as with strategies for offshore renewable energy and methane. We adopted a far-reaching Renovation Wave initiative and presented the comprehensive Energy Union Report. It was also the year of the NECPs: due to the pandemic, these plans became even more relevant, as they provide crucial input for our recovery efforts and funding decisions.

Today, we had a good discussion with the ministers on the first of these documents, the Energy System Integration Strategy.

As an umbrella strategy, it covers all the main themes of our energy policy: we have identified 38 follow-up actions. Two of them - the Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy and the Hydrogen Strategy - were recently endorsed by the Council and were at the centre of today's discussion.

I have been happy to see strong interest from the Member States on these topics. On the EU level, we have set ambitious goals for renewable hydrogen as well as offshore wind and ocean energies capacity both by 2030 and 2050.

It is encouraging that several Member States have adopted their own hydrogen strategies and have ambitious offshore projects in the pipeline. I am convinced that developing hydrogen and offshore sectors offers opportunities for all Member States, either directly or as part of the supporting value chains.

Infrastructure is another crucial enabler for a rapid transition to a clean energy system. As the last initiative in my portfolio this year, the Commission will propose tomorrow the revision of the TEN-E regulation, to make our cross-border infrastructure fit for the climate-neutral economy.

While our objectives of market integration, competitiveness and security of supply remain valid, we must ensure that the TEN-E framework is also fully in line with the European Green Deal.

This means that in the future, all projects will need to meet the sustainability criteria and there will be a stronger focus on offshore energy, electricity grids and green gases, including hydrogen.

This Council was also an opportunity for an overview of our external energy relations. As we are moving towards COP26 and countries around the world are considering their level of ambition, climate and energy diplomacy will take centre stage.

Climate action is gathering momentum. China, South Korea, Japan and other countries have recently announced climate neutrality objectives. If the US makes a similar commitment, about two thirds of the global economy, and more than a half of the world's emissions would be covered.

With the incoming Biden administration, there is a real opportunity to create a genuine partnership on climate change and extend our work together to new areas.

As I told the ministers today, we will continue to work with all our partners to inspire and support the global energy transition and green recovery.

I want to touch another topic that was part of our discussions today - nuclear safety in our neighbourhood. Throughout my mandate, I have been carefully following the developments around the nuclear power plant of Astravets, in Belarus.

My message has remained the same: the peer review of the Astravets plant should be completed as rapidly as possible and throughout the process leading to the commissioning of the plant the highest safety standards must be ensured.

A hybrid peer review mission is scheduled to start this week and to last until 22 December. Experts from the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group are set to visit the plant in order to verify the information provided to them by Belarus.

I look forward to the results of the mission. As the European Council asked us last week, the Commission will also examine how to prevent the commercial import of electricity from nuclear power plants that do not fulfil EU recognised standards.

Staying in the same region, I want also to reiterate the strong EU commitment to swiftly complete the Baltic synchronisation with Continental Europe. The Baltic and Polish TSOs have just last week signed grant agreements for infrastructure development with 720 million euros. It is an energy security project, but will also greatly improve access to affordable renewable electricity.

Finally, I want to thank you, Peter, and the entire Presidency team for steering the Council through six very challenging months. Our priorities have been well aligned, from the potential of renewable hydrogen and offshore energy to the imperative of the green recovery.

Thanks to German Presidency, we can start the new year with an agreement on the historically green EU multi-annual financial framework and a commitment to the 2030 climate target.

I am looking forward to working with the incoming Presidency, Portugal, on all issues on our table and in particular the Renovation Wave and TEN-E regulation - topics that are key priorities for the Commission and Portugal alike.

Thank you.