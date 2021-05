Alessandra Perrazzelli, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, spoke yesterday on 'FinTech regulatory initiatives: where are we now?' during the Digital Finance Workshop of the University of Insubria.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banca d'Italia published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 14:40:05 UTC.