16.11.2021 (16:00)

Speech of the Head of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Russian Federation,

Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev at a joint meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of Syria and Russia.

(Damascus, November 16, 2021)

On behalf of the Russian interdepartmental delegation to the Syrian Arab Republic comprising representatives of the Office of the President of Russia, the State Duma, 22 ministries and departments, 23 entities and 18 organizations of the Russian Federation on a humanitarian visit, allow me to welcome all the participants in the joint meeting of the Russian-Syrian Joint Coordination Committee on repatration of refugees. I express my sincere gratitude to those present for their proactive stance and assistance in returning Syria to full peaceful life.

I take this opportunity to convey my gratitude to our dear friends, the Minister of Municipal Administration and the Environment of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Hussein Makhluf, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migrants of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ayman Susan, and express my deep appreciation for their fruitful work together.

I welcome the representatives of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and foreign states and organizations.

On behalf of the Russian delegation and the Russian people in general, I congratulate our Syrian friends on a public holiday - the beginning of the corrective reforms 51 years ago, thanks to which Syria emerged as a strong and independent state.

The close and friendly relations between our countries were already established and further developed actively, which was reflected in the implementation of many joint projects, the largest of which were:

- the construction of the Tishrin thermal power plant near Damascus;

- the construction on the Euphrates river of Al-Tabka, Syria's largest dam, forming the Al-Asad reservoir, which solved the problem of arable land water supply, generated electricity and became a symbol of the industrial and technological development of the republic;

- construction of a unified railway network that connected the north-east to the Mediterranean coast, reliably transporting more than half of all freight and about 90% of passenger traffic;

- the establishment of the oil industry in Syria, and the construction of the Kirkuk-Tartus oil pipeline;

- sending a Syrian representative to Earth orbit as part of Syria's space programme.

Syria's foreign policy for half a century has been characterised by stability, which has contributed to the development of strong friendly relations with foreign countries, including Russia.

But the existence of a strong, sovereign Syrian state in the Middle East ran counter to the geopolitical interests of the West. That is why foreign-backed terrorists invaded Syria in 2011. Their main objectives were to oust the unwanted government of Bashar al-Assad and to wreak havoc in the state. As a result of the actions of terrorists, many Syrian cities turned into ruins, robberies and the slave trade flourished, and illegal trade in natural resources was carried out.

In these disastrous conditions for Syria, the Russian Federation did not hesitate in 2015 to respond to a request from Syrian friends to help them fight the terrorist threat. With the comprehensive support of Russia, the Syrian troops by December 2017 managed to defeat the main forces of extremists. At present, Syrian government forces and Russian troops are providing security in the liberated territories and restraining the expansion of the foreign military presence in northern Syria and in the east of Euphrates, successfully searching for and neutralizing the remaining sleeping terrorist cells.

However, the damage from the fighting has been enormous. Many Syrian cities were destroyed to the ground. More than six million Syrian citizens, which is about a quarter of the country's population, were forced to leave their homeland. The unprecedented cynicism pursued by Western countries in the Syrian direction through the use of illegal sanctions measures strangles Syria and exacerbates the difficult situation of its economy, which has not yet been restored after the war. Western sanctions policy deprives the country of foreign trade markets, normal interaction with developed economies and the possibility of a worthy existence of Syrians.

The occupation by the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition of the territory in the east of Euphrates, on which the main hydrocarbon reserves are located and a significant part of the grain is grown, has a negative impact on the reconstruction and development of the republic.

All this affects the lives of ordinary Syrian citizens, who have to endure the hardships associated with the struggle against terrorists, foreign occupation and post-war devastation.

Under these conditions, the Russian leadership is doing everything possible to ensure that Syria regains the country's economy and territorial integrity as quickly as possible. Within the framework of the agreements reached, the Russian Federation provides comprehensive assistance for the restoration of peaceful life in Syria.

In accordance with the decisions of the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic, Joint Coordination Committee of Russia and Syria have been created to solve this most important task.

Thanks to the effective work of the Joint Coordination Committee, based on basic United Nations principles, over two million three hundred and twenty-six thousand Syrian citizens have returned to their places of origin so far, including over one million three hundred and seventy-three thousand internally displaced persons and over nine hundred and fifty-two thousand refugees from abroad.

Returning Syrians are provided with food, medical care and other assistance. As soon as possible, families receive housing, able-bodied citizens are provided with jobs, and children begin to go to school.

The rehabilitation and construction of new social infrastructure, including in the areas of health, education and energy, continues. Since 2018, 5019 residential buildings, 260 medical institutions, 995 educational institutions, 275 water supply facilities, 328 bakeries, 854 electric substations, 14455 industrial enterprises have been repaired and put into operation in various areas of the country.

The Syrian authorities pay special attention to the development of the educational system, as well as the speedy social adaptation of children who have survived the horrors of the war. New learning centres are being opened, schools continue to be rebuilt and many activities are being organised so that children can be creative and develop their talents. All this is done in order to again see happy and joyful children's faces, full of hopes for a peaceful creative life.

The Russian Federation was also actively involved in the rehabilitation of Syrian children affected by hostilities. So, at the invitation of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu in August 2021, Syrian children organized a visit to the capital of Russia.

Children got acquainted with the main attractions of Moscow, visited the museums of the Moscow Kremlin, the objects of the Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill and the Military-Patriotic Park of Culture and Recreation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Patriot, as well as a number of other historical places.

Of course, such activities are of the utmost importance and the leadership of the Russian Federation is doing its utmost to ensure that all Syrian children have a normal life as soon as possible so that they can look forward to the future with confidence.

I would like to emphasize that in 2022, work on the rehabilitation of Syrian children affected by the hostilities will continue. Most of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation have already expressed a desire to join this initiative and host the younger generation from all provinces of Syria. It is planned to organize and conduct various cultural and educational programs for Syrian children next year, including acquaintance with the entire variety of Russian regions.

Throughout the operation against terrorists in Syria, the Russian side provides humanitarian assistance to the needy Syrian population.

More than three thousand humanitarian actions were carried out, during which more than five thousand two hundred tons of food, medicine, as well as basic necessities were distributed to the population of Syria.

Russian doctors provided medical assistance to more than 132 thousand residents of the country, and sappers cleared 6,080 hectares of territory, 273 km of roads, over 12 km of railway tracks and 3112 buildings and structures. Over 43 thousand explosive objects were detected and neutralized.

Russian troops assist in the delivery and escort of humanitarian supplies through the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and other international organizations, including to southern Syria, Idlib province and in the east of Euphrates.

The Russian Federation is continuing its most important work on the return from the El-Hol refugee camp of Russian citizens who have found themselves in a difficult life situation, primarily children. With the participation of the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, 215 children who survived the horrors of war have now been removed to Russia.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Anna Kuznetsova, who is present in this hall and who personally organised all this work, travelled directly to the refugee camps and took our children back to their homeland. Dear Anna, I wish you every success in your new role as Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

On behalf of the Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committee, I would also like to welcome the new Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Alexandrovna Levova-Belova, who, for objective reasons, was unable to attend our meeting but who is now actively mastering her new responsible position, including on issues relating to the fate of children who are forced, for various reasons, to be outside the country. We hope to see Maria soon on Syrian soil. We wish her success in this important state cause.

In order to provide the world with objective information about the measures taken by the Syrian government to create decent living conditions in the republic, the Joint Coordination Committee of Russia continues to actively conduct large-scale activities at all international platforms, including in New York, Washington, Geneva and Amman.

The most pressing problematic issues on this topic were discussed during the sixteenth international meeting on Syria in the Astana Format, held in July this year in Nur-Sultan.

Taking into account the difficult socio-economic situation in Syria, which has developed as a result of sanctions, international isolation and the coronavirus pandemic, the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of Russia has prepared more than one thousand six hundred tons of humanitarian aid, formed based on the most urgent needs of the Syrian side.

Already, the Russian delegation has brought 16 power generators to Syria for delivery to hospitals, more than 370 tons of food, about 40 tons of clothing and bedding, as well as more than 5,000 school kits for educational institutions.

The already signed Russian-Syrian memorandums, agreements and treaties are being actively implemented. One of the most important areas of work of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters is the detailed study and coordination of the issues of localizing the production of vaccines against the new coronavirus infection in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The joint work of representatives of the International Complex Expedition as part of the Centre for Rescue Archeology of the Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences under the leadership of Natalya Fedorovna Solovieva and the Department of Antiquities and Museums of Syria on the preservation of cultural heritage is being effectively carried out.

All this work has a positive effect on the situation in Syria. Thanks to the Joint Russian-Syrian operation to stabilize the situation in Daraa Governorate, the cessation of hostilities was achieved, work was organized to resolve the status of militants and local authorities were The water supply in the governorate has been restored, providing the population with drinking water and contributing to a peaceful life.

As a result of these efforts, more than 80% of internally displaced persons returned to their homes in the area.

The stabilization of the situation in government-controlled areas and the restoration of civilian infrastructure have led to an increase in the resettlement of internally displaced persons to their places of permanent residence. Since the beginning of the year, 26 temporary accommodation points have been disbanded in the Syrian Arab Republic, including 10 for the period from September 1. All refugees are provided with permanent housing, medical and educational institutions operate in the settlements.

It is worth noting that the results of the implementation of the Russian-Syrian initiatives for the post-conflict reconstruction of the republic were achieved in the context of incessant opposition from Western countries. They are conducting a large-scale information campaign, in which the media and non-governmental organizations are actively involved, convincing the world community that conditions for the return of refugees have not yet been created in Syria.

At the same time, the Western governments invest large amounts of funds in humanitarian programs aimed at supporting people and refugees in areas outside the control of the legitimate government in Syria, as well as in the countries of the Middle East, which actually prevents the return of citizens to their homeland.

Meanwhile, it is in the refugee camps in Western-controlled areas where the humanitarian situation remains critical and where all rules and regulations of the International Law are being flouted.

That was evidenced by the results of the visit to Syria by a delegation of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in October this year. The representatives of the World Organization were able to visit the temporary accommodation camps in Homs Governorate and experience firsthand how those who were able to leave the Rukban refugee camp live. According to former inmates of that death camp, its inhabitants live in inhumane conditions. Illegal armed groups operating in Rukban prevent the ordinary civilians from leaving for purely material reasons, as they are afraid that if only insurgents remain in the camp, its supply will be cut off.

An example of this was the disruption in early September 2021 of the plan for the evacuation of civilians in Camp Rukban, developed by UN agencies, when local militants violently prevented the evacuation of Syrian citizens to the Government-controlled territory.

The situation in Al-Hawl refugee camp, located in Al-Hasakah Governorate, is also degrading. The camp has a high crime rate, a shortage of food, and poor medical facilities. Security problems are worsening. The situation of women and girls is extremely alarming, with violent threats against them increasing sharply in recent months. Due to the lack of security at the camp, most humanitarian organizations refuse to work there.

These factors lead to an increase in social and inter-ethnic tensions among the residents of al-Hawl and contribute to their further radicalization.

For this reason, we consider all the ongoing accusations by Western countries against the Syrian authorities, in the context of continued anti-Syrian sanctions and the occupation of sovereign State territories, to be an outrageous hypocrisy. The mass distribution of fake news on the situation in Syria, aimed at scaring Syrians into postponing their repatriation, is alarming indeed.

At the same time, according to the estimates of international humanitarian organizations, the living conditions of the majority of Syrian citizens have significantly deteriorated precisely in their host countries of the Middle East. There has been an increase in unemployment among displaced persons, a decrease in their income and a deterioration in living conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, anti-epidemic restrictions and the economic crisis in the region. The further impoverishment of migrants significantly increases the danger of their radicalization, involvement in extremist movements and terrorist activities, primarily ISIS.

As a result of this conditions of affairs in the countries of the Middle East region and the simultaneous improvement of the situation in Syria, including in the security sphere, already now 94% of Syrians in Jordan have expressed a desire to return to their homeland in the coming year.

In this regard, we welcome the decision made by the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to resume the operation of the Jabir-Nasib border crossing from September 29 this year.

Once again, I would like to emphasize that the Syrian government has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use all available opportunities to ensure the necessary conditions for the return of its population to their home towns and settlements. For this purpose, 13 refugee checkpoints have been deployed and operate around the clock: 11 land-based, one sea and one air. The work on them was organized by Syrian colleagues from local authorities, security forces and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Yes, there are still many unresolved problems in Syria, but for their early settlement it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of the entire international community in providing the Syrian people with humanitarian aid and helping the country's legitimate government to create decent conditions for the return of Syrians to their homes.

In this situation, a question arises, today it is rather rhetorical, but no less relevant. Dozens of countries with the leading role of the Western coalition under the auspices of the fight against terrorism came to Syria and caused massive damage to the territory and critical infrastructure of the country. And where did the good intentions of these countries go now, when the question of the restoration of the Syrian Arab Republic after the victory over international terrorism arose most acutely?

The question, unfortunately, remains unanswered for a long time. At the same time, whoever is directly guilty of the suffering of the Syrian people has not borne any responsibility for the tragedy of this country, including legal, economic, moral and humanitarian.

Dear colleagues, the main problems hindering the restoration of Syria as a strong, sovereign and prosperous state today remain:

Firstly, the occupation by foreign military forces of the territories of a sovereign Syrian State, a member of the United Nations. We consider the illegal military presence in Syria to be the main destructive factor in the country's revival. It leads to the plundering of the natural resources of the Syrian Arab Republic and exacerbation of hotbeds of tension in the region.

Secondly, the policy of sanctions against Syria in violation of the UN Charter. Restrictive measures against the Syrian Arab Republic prevent the post-war reconstruction of the country and deprive ordinary Syrian citizens of the opportunities for a normal life.

Thirdly, the passivity of a number of Western countries and international organizations in the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2585 in the part concerning the scaling up of work on early recovery and increasing the resilience of Syria's infrastructure.

Fourthly, the ongoing policy of a number of Western countries aimed at discriminating against government territories, whitewashing of terrorists, blocking the return of refugees and post-conflict reconstruction of the country.

In these conditions, Russia remains consistent in its policy aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to friendly Syria, including in the restoration of its economy. In total, since the beginning of the work of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria, 7 agreements have been concluded between the Russian and Syrian departments, which are of a strategic nature and are designed for the long term.

Today, through the federal executive authorities, another treaty and 11 agreements in the fields of education, medicine, culture, science and industry have been prepared for signing, the signing of which will open up new opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial relations and strengthening partnerships for the benefit of the people of Syria.

In order to overcome the obstacles to the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, as well as to restore peaceful life in the long-suffering Syrian land, we consider it necessary to involve the entire international community in the tasks of reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Syria.

We call on international partners to participate in the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and in socio-economic reconstruction of the country, including the lifting of unilateral sanctions against this sovereign state.

Today, this is what is in necessary more than ever.