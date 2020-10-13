Speedrun.com Joins Elo Entertainment

Elo Entertainment (“Elo”), an advanced data analytics company best known for Dotabuff, announced today that it has acquired Speedrun.com (“SR.C”), the leading online platform for speedrun leaderboards and guides. With millions of players across Elo’s established properties and nearly a decade of data and gaming expertise, Elo is well situated to provide SR.C with the development resources and product knowledge required for the continued growth and success of the speedrunning community.

“There is no greater expression of love for a video game than speedrunning,” said Sabina Hemmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Elo. “Tools like Speedrun.com are critical for thriving speedrunning communities. We take our role in supporting and maintaining gaming history very seriously.”

SR.C founder Pac echoed the statement, “After hearing their ideas and plans, and about all of the resources they would be able to pump into the site, I was convinced that this was the way to go, and that these were the right people for the site.”

With speedrunning marathons raising millions for charity every year, tens of millions of hours of speedrun content watched on Twitch.tv and YouTube, and the continued growth of the userbase of SR.C, the sustained development of SR.C by Elo will prove crucial to providing a scalable infrastructure for a flourishing community. SR.C currently offers extensive resources for speedrunners, including centralized record-keeping, forums, and guides, and Elo looks forward to developing additional features and website enhancements with the community’s needs in mind.

“As both a gamer and a speedrun lover, I’m deeply excited about the enhancements that Elo will bring to SR.C,” said Alicen Lewis, Product Manager for SR.C at Elo. “Elo’s breadth of resources and deep gaming expertise will enable SR.C to incorporate recommendations from the community and contribute to the growth and success of the speedrunning community.”

The acquisition of SR.C follows a successful year for Elo, which has included the launch of Valorbuff.com and the re-launch of TrackDota.com. Elo is thrilled to continue its renewal and expansion of products and services across multiple competitive video gaming titles.

About Elo Entertainment

Elo Entertainment is an advanced data analytics company for competitive video games. It transforms raw game data into actionable insights. Through its network of websites and products, Elo reaches millions of esports fans, players, developers, and professional team analysts each month. The company’s websites include Dotabuff and Overbuff, the largest community websites by traffic for Dota 2 and Overwatch respectively. Elo is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Elo, please visit elo.io.

About Speedrun.com

Speedrun.com is the leading site for speedrun leaderboards, resources, forums, and more. With nearly 1.5 million runs logged and 20,000 game communities, Speedrun.com continues to thrive as the home for all things speedrunning. Check out Speedrun.com to learn more about this rapidly growing community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006023/en/