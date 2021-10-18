Spencer Fane Expands into Nashville Market through Combination with Bone McAllester Norton

Charles R. Bone, Crumlin, Garrett Koju named to leadership positions

NASHVILLE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spencer Fane LLP, an Am Law 200 law firm operating across the nation, is pleased to announce its combination with Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, one of Nashville’s preeminent law firms and one known for its deep commitment to clients and the community. Effective October 1, 2021, the addition brought 38 total attorneys practicing from Nashville and Hendersonville.

“As our firm has experienced significant growth in the Nashville market, joining Spencer Fane allows us to stay true to the philosophy that made our firm successful — a culture of humility and service, commitment to invest in the surrounding community, and a laser focus on retaining top legal talent — while being able to continue on the same trajectory with a more expansive platform,” Charles Robert Bone said. “We look forward to our clients benefiting from the new services and geographic coverage offered by this combination.”

Bringing the firm’s total number of locations to 22, the combination positions Spencer Fane to expand in terms of both headcount and geographic reach to meet the growing needs of their clients.

The attorneys joining Spencer Fane include:

Spencer Fane announced Charles Robert Bone will serve as Office Managing Partner in Tennessee. He previously held the titles of President and CEO at Bone McAllester. Additionally, Stacy Garrett Koju will join the firm’s Executive Committee, and James Crumlin will serve on the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

“Bone McAllester’s reputation as one of Nashville’s highest-performing and most well-respected law firms is no secret, and we look forward to incorporating their experiences and insights into our ongoing efforts to drive success for our clients and organization,” Spencer Fane Chair Patrick J. Whalen said. “Our mission is to build, maintain, and leverage a diverse and inclusive law firm that selflessly serves clients and the communities in which we operate, and we are fortunate to join forces with our new Tennessean colleagues who hold this same mission close to their hearts.”

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients’ interests are the firm’s priority. The firm has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado; Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, Florida; Overland Park, Kansas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Las Vegas, Nevada; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; Nashville and Hendersonville, Tennessee; and Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Plano, Texas. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane on Twitter.

About Bone McAllester Norton

Bone McAllester Norton PLLC is a midsized Nashville law firm located in downtown Nashville, Sumner County and Williamson County. The firm approaches each case with a thorough understanding of clients’ objectives, and a focus on building creative and strategic solutions. Bone McAllester Norton functions under a commitment to accessibility, responsiveness, cost-effectiveness and professionalism.

