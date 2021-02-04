Spend Saturday Night Dreaming With Zayn Malik

Coors Light and Coors Seltzer Entice Chill and Refreshing Dreams

Watch Zayn experience the #CoorsBigGameDream Live on February 6 at 10:30pm ET

It’s no surprise the stress of the pandemic has caused many of us to have difficulties sleeping and, in turn, experience weird, bizarre dreams called “quarandreams.”* Typically we can’t control what we dream about, but what if we could? Coors Light and Coors Seltzer want to ensure you’ll have a refreshing dream using the science of guiding dreams.

To entice you to watch their dream-inducing video content, available at CoorsBigGameDream.com, the brand tapped the man of our collective dreams, a man we all want to sleep with – singer and songwriter Zayn Malik. On February 6, Zayn will watch the dream stimulus live and fall asleep for us all to watch in real time on Instagram Live.

“When Coors asked me if they could induce a refreshing dream while I sleep for you all to watch on Instagram Live, I thought...well that IS very strange. So of course, I said yes,” said Zayn Malik. “It’s been a minute since I’ve had a good night's sleep, so let’s see if it works. I love a good science project.”

Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a leading psychologist and author of Pandemic Dreams, who partnered with Coors on this project, says the pandemic is exposing our collective feelings of fear, loss and isolation while in a dream state. Experts say that this is one of the first times in recorded history that humanity is experiencing negative “collective dreaming” on such a large scale.** To help, Dr. Barrett worked with the Coors team to develop a stimulus film that, when paired with a curated eight-hour soundscape, induces relaxing, refreshing images including waterfalls, mountains, and of course, Coors.

Visit CoorsBigGameDream.com, watch the dream inducing film three times, play the soundscape, go to sleep, and leave those “quarandreams” behind. Yes, it’s that simple.

The experience is meant to be shared, even though you may want to keep Zayn all to yourself. Send the link to a friend to ensure they too have a night free of “quarandreams” and get a free 12-pack of Coors Seltzer*** by visiting @CoorsLight, tagging a friend, and using #CoorsBigGameDream on Twitter.

The Coors Big Game Dream is supported through retail and across TV and digital channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, along with a promoted trend and live event on Twitter.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Zayn Malik

ZAYN’s debut album Mind of Mine saw him become the first male solo artist in the world to simultaneously chart at #1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release. The record was critically lauded upon release receiving widespread praise and adoration from fans. The album's lead single “Pillowtalk” hit #1 in 68 countries around the world and was recently included in Billboard’s “Songs That Defined the Decade” list.

Since, ZAYN has collaborated with numerous global superstars, including Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” - the title track from the soundtrack for “Fifty Shades Darker” - which picked up an MTV VMA for Best Collaboration, and with SIA on the huge “Dusk Till Dawn” which has amassed over one billion views on YouTube since its release. His second studio album, Icarus Falls, garnered over 5 billion streams across all platforms in less than a year, a staggering feat for any artist.

ZAYN has continued his streak of collaborations with Zhavia Ward on “A Whole New World,” from the live action version of Aladdin, which grossed over one billion dollars at the box office in 2019. Most recently, he lent his vocals on “Trampoline” with Shaed, which has been embraced by both fans and critics and won an iHeart Music Award for “Best Remix.”

Alongside building a reputation as a world class music artist, ZAYN has become one of music’s biggest fashion icons. He has graced the cover of every major magazine from Highnobiety to Vogue. ZAYN has designed and released capsule collections including a sneaker collection with Giuseppe Zanotti and both male and female ranges for Versus Versace. In addition to being named “Most Stylish Man” at the GQ Man of the Year awards, he also was awarded “New Artist of the Year” at the American Music Awards and “Top New Artist” at the Billboard Music Awards.

ZAYN’s third studio album, Nobody is Listening, was released in January 2021 to critical acclaim from Billboard, to Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, and NPR. The lead single “Better” has accrued over 127 million streams across all platforms, and upon release the video had a half a million views in the first 10 minutes. With total creative reign on this new project, ZAYN is making the music he has always wanted to.

