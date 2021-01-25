Log in
SpendEdge : Releases Sourcing Procurement Intelligence Report for the Lumber Market| Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic | SpendEdge :

01/25/2021 | 04:02am EST
Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Lumber Market Intelligence Report, for the Materials market is expected to grow by USD 57.22 billion as we reach 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005287/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Lumber Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Lumber Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the forthcoming years in this dynamic market. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 4%-6%.” says senior procurement analyst at SpendEdge.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

  • Lumber Report Insights
  • The Lumber market is set to showcase a CAGR of around 3.46%
  • SpendEdge’s analysts expects that suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market
  • Holistic category management approach will help buyers

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View a procurement intelligence snapshot before purchasing

  • Lumber Pricing Trends
  • The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
  • Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Lumber with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
  • Perpetual license, package pricing, and subscription based are the most widely adopted pricing models in the Lumber.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Lumber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Lumber market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Lumber market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Lumber market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Lumber market vendors

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

