Spero Health : Opening Addiction Treatment Clinic in Findlay As Overdose Deaths Reach All-Time High

02/11/2021 | 11:02am EST
Spero Health has announced plans to open a new addiction treatment clinic in Findlay, OH to quickly respond to the growing need for outpatient community-based services as overdose deaths reach an all-time high. CARF-accredited, Spero Health is a national leader in providing care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and will bring affordable, high quality addiction treatment services through a combination of telehealth and in-person visit options at this new clinic. Located at 1645 Tiffin Avenue, the clinic will open its doors on February 17th, joining a network of over 45 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Indiana, providing care for more than 8,500 patients. Spero Health accepts OH Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to walk-in for help or call: 419-745-9852 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

According to Harm Reduction of Ohio, 2020 could mark one of the deadliest years for drug overdoses, which have occurred over a broad section of the state affecting both small and large cities, cutting into all demographics. The latest data from the Center for Disease Control reported more than 81,000 people died due to drug overdoses in the 12 months from May 2019 through May 2020- confirming the largest number of overdose deaths recorded in a single year. Speaking about this, CEO of Spero Health Steve Priest said, “When the spread of the pandemic started last year, our most vulnerable became even more vulnerable experiencing job loss, isolation and increased psychological issues all of which made an already life-threatening drug epidemic even worse. Alarming rates of overdose deaths have spiked because people feel uncertainty and instability. It is clear by the numbers we are seeing, there is no time to wait in bringing comprehensive treatment solutions to cities most in need. In Findlay we want to be a solution to families, friends and neighbors who are struggling with this disease by offering immediate access to high quality care,” said Priest.

Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services said, “The disruption in daily life has hit those with substance use disorder particularly hard, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more. We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to get the help they need that’s both affordable and close to home.”

About Spero Health

Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.

Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates over 45 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee. Providing care for more than 8,500 patients, Spero Health is one of the largest office-based opioid treatment providers in the country and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

For more information about Spero Health, please visit www.sperohealth.com


© Business Wire 2021
