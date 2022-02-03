Spero Health Opening Clinics Throughout Virginia in 2022 to Provide Life-Saving Addiction Treatment

Drug overdose deaths have topped a million in the United States over the last 20 years, and early indicators point to 2021 adding 100,000 more to this tragic number. Many states are still showing an alarming increase in deaths after an already historic milestone nation-wide in 2020. Spero Health is quickly responding to this deadly trend by bringing outpatient addiction treatment services to communities in states hit hard. The new Staunton, VA clinic will be the first opening in the state this year.

Spero Health, a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, just announced it is opening a new clinic in Staunton, VA on February 7th. Located at 2303 North Augusta Street Suite B, this new clinic joins a network of more than 70 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, and Virginia and accepts Virginia Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Immediate appointments are available and individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to call: 540-779-7524 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

From January through June of 2021, drug fatalities rose in 71 of the state’s 133 cities and counties, according to a Virginia Mercury analysis of data from the medical examiner’s office. Speaking about this, CEO of Spero Health Steve Priest said, “Abuse of pain medication contributed to a sharp spike in overdose deaths in the Commonwealth over the past decade, but drug trends changed. As access to pain medication dried up, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, became the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. The surge of deaths will only continue due to the spread of a street drug like fentanyl which is cheap and 50 times more potent than heroin. It’s an extremely dangerous substance and often gets mixed in with other drugs and users unknowingly ingest it. The convergence of the pandemic and the drug epidemic made an out-of-control public health crisis even worse, but there is hope. In Staunton, we want to be a solution to families, friends and neighbors who are struggling with addiction, giving them a welcoming place to turn by offering immediate access to care that is both affordable and close to home. We also want to be a strong community partner to those locally who are working hard to combat the impact that overdose and substance use disorder has had on their cities and towns.”

Spero Health strives to meet people where they are by offering a community-based approach to treatment utilizing an innovative and evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services, said, “Often times people don’t know where to turn or are afraid of judgement, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize, allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more.”

About Spero Health

Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.

Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 70 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

