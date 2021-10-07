Log in
SphynxSwap -- PancakeSwap Killer, SphynxSwap : Teams with Certik to Ensure Safety for Investors Staking Crypto on the SphynxSwap Platform as Pools Go Live

10/07/2021 | 08:49am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SphynxSwap staking and farming pools are now live which means users can now earn passive income from staking their assets on the fully functioning exchange platform.

Using SphynxSwap offers two unique opportunities to crypto traders:

  • SphynxSwap has the lowest fees on the Binance Smart Chain allowing you to trade crypto for the lowest cost in the entire ecosystem.
  • With a Certik audit, SphynxSwap has enlisted the top security agency in the industry to ensure their investor's money is safe.

After listing on CoinMarketcap, CoinGecko, and getting audited by world-class security firm, Certik, SphynxSwap is rolling into their platform's launch with tons of enthusiasm from their community as well as the crypto world at large. Fees have gotten out of control in decentralized trading and SphynxSwap's easy to use low-fee platform will give many users a chance to trade crypto at a cost that is affordable to them. Investing in Sphynx's native token now has extra benefits with the addition of staking and farming on their platform. Investors should feel bullish going into quarter four as SphynxSwap continues to execute and expand the features of their exchange.

More information on SphynxSwap can be found at the links below:

Discord: https://discord.gg/2BCnXKYxAj

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sphynxswap

Medium: https://medium.com/@SphynxTokenBSC 

Swap: https://thesphynx.co/#/swap 

Telegram: https://t.me/sphynxswap 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sphynxswap

Website: https://www.sphynxtoken.co

Company: Sphynx Token
Email: support@sphynxtoken.co 
Websitehttps://www.sphynxtoken.co 

Media contact:
Brian Baldocchi
320715@email4pr.com 
626-278-4373

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sphynxswap----pancakeswap-killer-sphynxswap-teams-with-certik-to-ensure-safety-for-investors-staking-crypto-on-the-sphynxswap-platform-as-pools-go-live-301395026.html

SOURCE SphynxSwap


© PRNewswire 2021
